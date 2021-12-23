A group of students from Mill Creek High School’s Computer Science Club have developed a series of educational video games created exclusively for young people with autism.
Led by senior Taeho Park, MakingGS is an effort to allow high school and middle school students with autism to enjoy a variety of video games in an atmosphere that promotes education and acceptance.
“A person on TikTok whose son is autistic and he said that when his son plays video games, he’s playing in a very toxic environment,” said Park, 18. “Some people say very negative things to kids with autism, so I want to make an environment where it’s safe and fun to play video games.”
Park and his eight-person team have created three video games and have posted them on their website (https://sites.google.com/view/make-games-site). They’ve also teamed up with several other school groups – including Girls Who Code Georgia Tech, a group from Spokane Valley Tech High School in Washington State and Atlanta-based Midtown High and Sutton Middle schools.
“We started at the end of junior year and we reached out to other schools and partnered with some, including Georgia Tech Girls Who Code (in October, November), and we grew a little more after that,” said Park, who has also created content for the Games For Change Student Challenge’s advocacy for animals.
MakingGSs’ three games consist of a two-person maze game, another is a play on parking lot games and the third is a takeoff on the Flappy Bird video game. Park said other games are currently being developed by the Georgia Tech and Spokane contingents.
Park, who has been accepted to both Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia after his graduation from Mill Creek in the spring, said he hoped the founding of MakingGS will enable young people with autism to make connections and spread the word.
“We believe that creating educational games will widen our connection with our friends and also will enable our members to contribute their time in a meaningful way, which leads to more understanding and acceptance of our differences,” wrote Park in an email.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.