Mill Creek cheer team dedicates state championship to late former coach, Ashley Taube

The 2019 cheer season was more than a typical season for Mill Creek High School’s squad even before its first practices in May.
It was the first season that a person synonymous with cheerleading at Mill Creek would not be there to coach and support her athletes. Roughly one month after Mill Creek’s competition team won the 2018 state championship, Ashley Taube died after a years-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Taube got to celebrate Mill Creek’s state championship, the program’s fourth state title in the last 11 seasons, before she died in December.
This year, Mill Creek mantra was “Do it for Taube.”
For most of the season, Mill Creek passed opponents with relative ease. It wasn’t until the end of the season the Hawks experienced a couple confidence roadblocks leading up to Mill Creek’s state competition. Mill Creek’s undefeated season was spoiled two weeks before the state competition. Then Mill Creek posted a near-perfect score at sectionals the week before the state title and still lost. It made for intense practices leading up to the state competition.
The weight of winning state for Taube took an emotional toll, but some senior athletes on the team helped it focus before their final routine of the season at the GHSA Class AAAAAAA competition cheer state championship in Columbus on Nov. 15.
“There was definitely a lot of pressure coming off of last year,” senior backstop Evan DiLoreto said. “People on the team last year felt a lot of pressure that we had to do it for Taube. We kind of stepped back and realized the whole season we were already doing it for her and she would already be incredibly proud of us.”
No matter where the Hawks finished at state, Taube would have been proud of them. But it turned out the Hawks’ squad didn’t leave anything to their imaginations. Mill Creek won state with its highest score of the season, 107. It was the Hawks fifth title and their second straight.
“I could just picture her there again and her being so happy and crying,” senior base and backstop Addie Vitt said. “I feel like that was definitely the best feeling. It wasn’t the trophy or the medals or the shirts. Just knowing that she’s just dancing up in heaven so happy.”
STATE CHAMPS BABY!!! Do. It. For. Taube. And they did. Tears of joy. pic.twitter.com/wpePvhRPOp— Mill Creek Cheer (@MillCreekCheer) November 16, 2019
Mill Creek Competition Cheer Coach Katie Fowler said it felt strange to go through an entire season without Taube by her side. Fowler said Taube’s contagious energy was inspiring at practices and competitions while she battled cancer for more than six years. She was good at finding what uniquely motivated each athlete and lifting them up in that way.
“It’s weird to do what you love doing without the person you love doing it with,” Fowler said.
Fowler learned that motivational skill from Taube and never felt overwhelmed, but everything reminded her of her energetic colleague. From start to finish, the season had the same happy feelings with a Taube-sized hole missing.
The competition cheerleading season is long and can be grueling. The first practices begin in May in preparation for competitions in September. Mill Creek faced adversity throughout the season battling injuries to athletes at key positions. It made it so the Hawks barely had time to perfect their routine before an untimely injury derailed it and made them have to scratch routines and re-learn new ones.
In some ways, adversity worked in Mill Creek’s favor. DiLoreto said the team gained confidence from performing so well despite weekly changes on the mat. Fowler said part of the team’s success stemmed from its cohesiveness. It felt like a family with one common purpose: making Taube proud.
“I think all of us did a good job of coming together and maintaining our focus,” Fowler said. “When we had bad practices we used that as a way to lift each other up. When we had good practices it helped us continue to push forward.”
Mill Creek’s only two losses of the season were in back-to-back weeks leading up to the state competition. While the Hawks never placed lower than second place all season, the bar was set so high that there was a sense of urgency throughout the team the week leading up to state. The Hawks coaches and athletes nitpicked their routine and scrutinized it under a microscope.
“We were also just trying to relax because we knew were were able to do it,” Vitt said. “We just had to motivate each other more and stay calm.”
Mill Creek had something a lot of teams didn’t have, an experienced squad with state-title chops. The Hawks’ confidence might have been shaken late in the season but they never doubted their talent.
The Hawks felt like they had one more secret weapon no other team had: Taube.
“That’s what I used to tell everyone,” DiLoreto said. “She’s going to make it happen for us.”