Mill Creek High School Principal Jason Lane warned parents on Wednesday that 71 people at the school are being told to quarantine after individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 came to school despite being sick.
Lane sent a letter to parents explaining the new case numbers, which he said will show up in Gwinnett County Public Schools' COVID-19 case report on Thursday, include three confirmed cases, one suspected case and 67 "close contacts." Close contacts are people who were within six feet, for at least 15 minutes, of someone who has tested positive.
The principal did not specify whether the confirmed cases were students or members of the school's faculty and staff.
"My goal in writing to you today is two-fold," Lane said. "First, I wanted to make sure you have good information about this situation. Secondly, I am asking for your help. In my opinion, the vast majority of the close contacts could have been prevented had some of the individuals who are now sick, or awaiting test results, not come to school when they were not feeling well or if they had stayed home as they knew they had been exposed to someone who had received a positive test.
"We have shared information and I feel like I need to stress again the need to keep your children home from school when they are sick, experiencing COVID-related symptoms, or have been around someone who has either tested positive for COVID-19 or is awaiting test results. Please see the morning checklist below as a resource to help decide when your child should remain home from school."
Lane said the school is following guidance from the health department to identify and exclude close contacts with people who tested positive for the disease from both attending school and participating in activities. Families of any student who has been identified as a close contact with someone who has tested positive for the disease should have been notified and told to keep their children in quarantine.
"We know that your child’s health and education are top priorities for you," Lane said. "They are for us, as well. Working together, we can all do our part to help continue to make Mill Creek and our larger community a safe place for our children. If you have any questions about whether to send your child to school or not who are experiencing any kind of illness or symptom, please contact the school and a member of our Health Response Team will contact you."
