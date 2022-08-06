Capital City Bank recently welcomed a new commercial banker to its office in Lawrenceville.
The bank announced Mike Jones, who has 17 years of banking experience, joined the Capital City Bank loan production office which is located at 1255 Lakes Parkway, Building 300 and Suite 300 in Lawrenceville in July. He joins Capital City’s Gwinnett County President Mike Fulton in the office.
“At Capital City Bank, we strive to create personal relationships with each of our clients and partner with them to discover the solutions that are right for them,” Fulton said. “Mike is an accomplished banker, bringing nearly two decades of financial services experience and strong community ties. We’re delighted to add him to our expanding team, and I’m confident he’ll be an asset to the Bank and our clients in the greater Lawrenceville area.”
Capital City Bank moved into the metro Atlanta area in March 2020 when it announced a partnership with Brand Mortgage to provide mortgage services under the Capital City home Loans name.
Bank officials said Jones is a Gwinnett native whose banking experience includes retail banking, treasury management services and business banking. He is a graduate of the Georgia Bankers Association’s Georgia Banking School. He will use his expertise to provide customers with guidance and various commercial and business lending and treasury management solutions while focusing on owner-occupied and investment real estate markets, officials at Capital City Bank said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.