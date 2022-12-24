Hundreds of Gwinnett County kids will have gifts to unwrap on Christmas morning because of one of the county’s most famous sons.

Rapper Offset, a Gwinnett native who rose to international fame as a member of Migos, held his first-ever toy giveaway at Central Baptist Church in Lawrenceville on Friday. This is the first Christmas since Offset’s cousin and fellow Migos member, Takeoff, was killed in Houston nearly two months ago.