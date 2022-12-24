Migos rapper, and Gwinnett County native, Offset celebrates as county commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson presents proclamation in his honor during his Toys For Nawf toy giveaway at Central Baptist Church in Lawrenceville on Friday.
From left, Lawrenceville Mayor David Still and Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson pose for photo with Migos rapper, and Gwinnett native, Offset, at his Toys For Nawf toy giveaway at Central Baptist Church in Lawrenceville on Friday.
Lawrenceville Mayor David Still, right, presents a proclamation to Migos rapper, and Gwinnett County native, Offset, during the rapper’s Toys for Nawf toy giveaway at Central Baptist Church in Lawrenceville on Friday.
Migos rapper, and Gwinnett County native, Offset, is flanked by county commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson, left, and county commissioner Marlene Fosque during his Toys For Nawf toy giveaway at Central Baptist Church in Lawrenceville on Friday.
Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson, left, poses for a photo with Latabia Woodward, who is the mother of Migos rapper, and Gwinnett County native, Offset, during his Toys For Nawf toy giveaway at Central Baptist Church in Lawrenceville on Friday.
Migos rapper and Gwinnett County native, Offset, poses for a photo with a child at his Toys For Nawf toy giveaway at Central Baptist Church.
Migos rapper, and Gwinnett County native, Offset, hugs county Commissioner Marlene Fosque during his Toys for Nawf toy giveaway at Central Baptist Church in Lawrenceville on Friday.
Migos rapper, and Gwinnett County native, Offset, hugs county commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson during his Toys for Nawf toy giveaway at Central Baptist Church in Lawrenceville on Friday.
Bicycles sit lined up at Offset’s Toys For Nawf toy giveaway.
Toys are lined up on a table at Migos rapper, and Gwinnett County native, Offset’s Toys For Nawf toy giveaway at Central Baptist Church in Lawrenceville on Friday.
Families line up outside Central Baptist Church in Lawrenceville on Friday to get into Migos rapper, and Gwinnett County native, Offset's Toys For Nawf toy giveaway.
Volunteers hand out toys at Migos rapper, and Gwinnett County native, Offset's Toys For Nawf toy giveaway at Central Baptist Church in Lawrenceville on Friday.
Hundreds of families attended Migos rapper, and Gwinnett County native, Offset's Toys For Nawf toy giveaway at Central Baptist Church in Lawrenceville on Friday.
Volunteers hand out toys at Migos rapper, and Gwinnett County native, Offset's Toys For Nawf toy giveaway at Central Baptist Church in Lawrenceville on Friday.
Volunteers hand out toys at Migos rapper, and Gwinnett County native, Offset’s Toys For Nawf toy giveaway at Central Baptist Church in Lawrenceville on Friday.
Toy dinosaurs are lined up on a table at Migos rapper, and Gwinnett County native, Offset's Toys For Nawf toy giveaway at Central Baptist Church in Lawrenceville on Friday.
A family shows off the toys it received during Migos rapper, and Gwinnett County native, Offset's Toys For Nawf toy giveaway at Central Baptist Church in Lawrenceville on Friday.
Volunteers wait to begin Migos rapper, and Gwinnett County native, Offset's Toys For Nawf toy giveaway at Central Baptist Church in Lawrenceville on Friday.
Hundreds of Gwinnett County kids will have gifts to unwrap on Christmas morning because of one of the county’s most famous sons.
Rapper Offset, a Gwinnett native who rose to international fame as a member of Migos, held his first-ever toy giveaway at Central Baptist Church in Lawrenceville on Friday. This is the first Christmas since Offset’s cousin and fellow Migos member, Takeoff, was killed in Houston nearly two months ago.
“I just want to give back to my community,” Offset told attendees. “Thanks to all of the kids for always supporting me and always listening to me and always just being there for me. You all hold me up. We’ve been going through a tough time, but God is good.”
The Toys For Nawf event offered kids a chance to get plenty of gifts, ranging from bikes and remote control cars to dolls and toy dinosaurs.
Kids also got to play games, enjoy hot chocolate and other snacks and play in an inflatable obstacle course.
“It’s a big day for these kids,” said Latabia Woodward, who is Offset’s mother. “We wanted to reach as many kids as we could and I wish we could do more, actually, but this was great.”
Offset’s efforts to help families enjoy Christmas did not go unnoticed by local leaders. Lawrenceville and Gwinnett County leaders presented proclamations to Offset, whose birth name is Kiari Cephus.
A proclamation from the city of Atlanta was also presented to him.
“(Migos) are our favorite sons,” county commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. “They put Gwinnett County on the map, and when they talk about the ‘NAWF side,’ they’re talking about the suburbs of Gwinnett County. They’re not talking about Atlanta. They’re talking about Gwinnett.
“So, that’s our claim to fame and it’s something we should all be proud of and we should be proud of all of the things they’ve done all over, but to have them be products of Gwinnett County makes us very proud.”
Several organizations, including Central Baptist Church, Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and the Lawrenceville Boys and Girls Club, along with local government officials partnered with Offset to stage the event.
Families have been hit back-to-back by the COVID-19 pandemic and then by inflation, which has made it harder for them to afford things like Christmas gifts.
Lawrenceville Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Rory Johnson said the event was “huge” for the Gwinnett community, particularly in the Lawrenceville area.
“This is a blessing,” Johnson said. “This is a blessing that they had the opportunity to come out and receive a blessing. I count it as the overflow of Gwinnett’s giving.”
Hendrickson added the event highlights the need that exists in Gwinnett.
“There are a lot of kids who are going without,” Hendrickson said. They see need all over metro Atlanta (but) there’s a lot of need here in Gwinnett as well and for (Offset) to do an event like means there are a lot of kids who will get to enjoy Christmas.”
But, the toy giveaway was not Offset’s first time giving back to the Gwinnett County community in some way. In the past, he donated money to the Atlanta Community Food Bank to help get its Gwinnett office up and running, according to Woodward.
He has also paid off lunch balances for students in the Berkmar school cluster.
“He’ll just do things, not necessarily in public, but he gives a lot here,” she said. “We are a serving family, always have been, so it’s extremely a part of who we are. It doesn’t feel like anything unusual because it’s what we do.”
Offset pledged on social media on Friday night that his support of the Gwinnett community will not be limited to the Christmas season.
“I’m going to make sure that I do more for my community not just holidays or a one time thing,” the rapper said in the post. “I want to be able to change it. Thank God for blessing me to be able to bless others.”
Woodward said the family is already looking ahead to next year and how the 2023 toy giveaway can be scaled up in the future.
“This was our first year and it was a tremendous success and we’d like to give to more kids so we’ll be doing this again,” she said.
