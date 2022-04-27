Grammy-winning and multi-platinum selling singer Michael Bublé is heading to Duluth later this year and fans of crooner can begin buying tickets next week.
Bublé will perform at the Gas South Arena on Aug. 8 as part of his 27-city "Higher" tour across the U.S. Tickets for the performance will go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 6, with arena officials promoting the tickets as a potential Mother's Day gift.
Bublé’s last tour, which ended in 2021, included 61 sold out shows across the U.S. This new tour is designed to promote his new album, "Higher," which is the ninth album that he has released which made it into the Top 10 on Billboard's Album Sales Chart.
"With unstoppable talent, energy and a voice that is equally at home singing standards, pop tunes, swing, jazz, r & b and comedy, it’s no wonder that when Michael Bublé gets to town, the party begins," promoters said in an announcement for the tour on Tuesday. "You don’t want to miss it."
Tickets for the Aug. 8 show at the Gas South Arena can be purchased at gassouthdistrict.com when they go on sale on May 6.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
