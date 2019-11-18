The divisive topic of immigration in the U.S. has been oft-documented on 24-hour cable news and in editorials of national newspapers, so much so that it’s perhaps drowned out the perspective of another crucial stakeholder in the debate: Mexican natives themselves.
Karla Valenzuela, a faculty member of the Universidad Iberoamericana Department of International Studies in Mexico City, explained to Georgia Gwinnett College students and faculty that while Americans with differing political views can’t agree on a comprehensive policy to facilitate immigration in the U.S., Mexico struggles with similar dilemmas.
While the U.S. grapples with a bi-partisan way to handle immigration, Mexico deals with the second- and third-order effects of U.S. policy. Valenzuela said Monday’s panel discussion on the topic will develop into an annual event. The first one signals the beginning of a cultural exchange between Ibero and GGC that will bring further clarity to the issues facing both countries as it pertains to immigration.
“A lot of Georgia Gwinnett students will be visiting us during the summer,” Valenzuela said. “They will be doing some tours on some shelters and some NGO that are defending immigrant rights, and they will be in our classrooms so we can talk about the Mexican perspective of U.S. policy and how it’s affecting us.”
The symposium, hosted in the Heritage Room of the Daniel Kaufman Library and Learning Center on GGC’s main campus, featured Valenzuela and Jerry Gonzalez, executive director of the Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, as keynote speakers. They were followed by several GGC faculty members, including Clemente Quinones-Reyas from the School of Liberal Arts and Luis Torres and Carlos Ruiz from the School of Business.
The symposium was funded as part of a $25,000 grant through the 100,000 Strong in the Americas Innovation Fund. The Innovation Fund is the dynamic public-private sector collaboration between the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Embassies, Partners of the Americas, companies, foundations, NGOs and regional government partners working with academic networks to stimulate and support partnerships between the United States and the rest of the Western Hemisphere.
GGC and Ibero is one such partnership. The grant will also fund an exchange program between the two institutions. Funwi Ayuninjam said the two institutions agreed to the theme of migration between Mexico, Central America and the U.S. because of its “appeal” nationwide and because, Ayuninjam said, the topic is discussed enough openly.
“It benefits both institutions to enable their students and faculty to engage in this kind of discourse about migration,” Ayuninjam said. “We determined that Americans and Mexicans seem to be talking across purposes on migration. To ensure both sides could talk and listen to each other, we determined a symposium of this nature would enable people to understand how each side looks at migration.”
First, Gonzalez provided background on the historically tense topic of immigration in the U.S. and explained that future policies need to be bi-partisan and flexible enough to consider national security and labor needs.
Gonzalez related locally to Georgia’s agricultural industry as one he said would not survive without labor from undocumented immigrants.
“Immigration is our lifeline, and will continue to be,” Gonzalez said.
Valenzuela picked up the discussion from the Mexican perspective. She said migrant protection protocols, pressure from the Trump administration to strengthen borders and increases in deportations in the U.S. have forced Mexico to become a destination country. Border cities are struggling to catch their provisions up to speed to support migrant families. Meanwhile, Mexicans are beginning to socially delineate migrants as “deserving” and “undeserving” of asylum, based on the circumstances they’re fleeing from.
After both presentations, students and faculty were permitted to ask questions. For two days this week, Valenzuela will meet and hold discussions with her peers at GGC.
GGC students will study at Ibero in Summer 2020 as part of the study abroad program funded by the grant. Valenzuela said Mexican students who will study at GGC will gain valuable perspective on how the U.S. views Latin America.
“That is a whole new experience for students,” Valenzuela said. “Also just mixing and mingling with the people all over Georgia Gwinnett, I think students would benefit a lot from that experience.”