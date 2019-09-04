Four credit unions that serve metro Atlanta have earned statewide awards for community outreach efforts.
Georgia Credit Union Affiliates announced that Delta Community Credit Union, Peach State Federal Credit Union, Georgia United Credit Union and Associated Credit Union received awards. They will now be eligible for national honors, which will be announced by the Credit Union National Association in October.
“We’re honored to be able to recognize a few of our credit unions for the important work they do each day to help their members afford life,” Georgia Credit Union Affiliates President and CEO Mike Mercer said. “These awards highlight the best of the system by celebrating the creative ways our credit unions make a difference to their members and communities.”
Delta Community Credit Union received two Desjardins Financial Education Awards, one each in the youth and adult categories for cedit uions with more than $1 billion in assets.
The awards were for its School Programs Financial Education project, where it works with kids to teach them financial literacy, and for its Financial Education Center, which provides educational resources to adults.
“We appreciate this recognition by our peers and value every opportunity to serve our members and the broader communities we serve,” Delta Community CEO Hank Halter said.
“We look forward to expanding the resources we offer so that consumers continue to have easy access to free financial literacy training and education.”
Peach State Federal Credit Union also received a Desjardins Financial Education Award in the youth category for credit unions with between $250 million and $1 billion in assets. It was recognized for the financial literacy and training programs that it offers children.
“Since our founding by educators in 1961, we have maintained a focus on education in all forms, including financial literacy training for members of all ages,” Peach State CEO and President Marshall Boutwell said.
“We are excited to see these efforts recognized by our peers and we look forward to continuing our efforts to provide financial literacy for our communities.”
Georgia United Credit Union receives the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Services Award for credit unions with more than $1 billion in assets. It won for its School Crashers program, in which it works with community partners to make over a local school.
Meanwhile, Associated Credit Union received the Louise Herring Philosophy in Action Award for credit unions with more than $1 billion in assets. The award is for its work on rate reward auto loans that are designed to help its members rebuild their credit.
“The Rate Rewards program is a solution for our members with less than perfect credit to help them start with a rate that is affordable, reward on time payments and ultimately help them improve their credit,” Associated Senior Vice President of Lending Chadwick Evans said.
“That puts them back in position to gain access to future credit at much better interest rates.”