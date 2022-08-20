The economy may struggle to end this year with overall growth, according to an economist with the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce.
Metro Atlanta Chamber Principal Economist Ian Wyatt offered his perspectives on the state of the local and national economies during a presentation to the Gwinnett Chamber at the 1818 Club this past week. Wyatt’s presentation was a mixed bag of news about where the economy is, and where it is going.
While some of the information he shared was positive news, he also tempered it with caution about the future.
“I think the economy is going to turn in a positive growth this year, but that will be by the hair of our chinny-chin-chin,” Wyatt said. “We’re cutting it close to not growing this year.”
The good news for Gwinnett is that it is growing in terms of its labor force. It’s growing faster than other areas of metro Atlanta and the U.S., in fact.
Gwinnett County’s labor force growth is 2.5-times that the entire U.S., for example, and the county has 11,000 more people in its labor market than it had at its pre-COVID-19 Pandemic peak.
“Gwinnett is still growing at a pretty fast clip,” Wyatt said.
Some other good news for metro Atlanta is that three of the biggest ports in the U.S. — Savannah, Charleston and Spartanburg — are also within a one day’s drive from the area.
There’s been job growth in the area as well.
Jobs in the information technology, transportation and warehousing, hotels, manufacturing, restaurants and professional and business services fields grew between 4% and 8% in the last six months in metro Atlanta. The finance and insurance, education and health, government and construction fields saw between 1% and 3% job growth in metro Atlanta over the last six months.
Information technology had the largest job growth in the area at 8% over the last six months, followed by hotels (7%), transportation and warehousing and professional and business services (5% each), restaurants and manufacturing (4% each), finance and insurance and education and health (3% each), construction (2%) and government (1%).
At the same time, there have been two quarters of negative gross domestic product growth in the U.S., Europe is facing the prospect of a recession because of the war in Ukraine and China continues to experience COVID-driven shutdowns, which has far-reaching impacts around the world.
Additionally, Wyatt’s presentation showed that while they have each grown over the last six months, the numbers of jobs shrank overall between February 2020 and June of this year in the hotels (down 21%), manufacturing (down 7%), restaurants (down 5%) and government (down 2%) fields because of the pandemic.
“Where’s the economy now? This is the million dollar question, ‘Are we in a recession?’” Wyatt said. “I don’t think that we are. I’d argue pretty strongly we’re not but there is a case that ‘OK, we have two quarters of negative growth. You can see (negative growth of) 1.6% first quarter and 0.9% second quarter ...
“Whenever you see those numbers for (gross domestic product), remember that’s actually an annualized number, so they basically multiply it by four.”
Wyatt explained that means the economy actually shrank by 0.4% in the first quarter and 0.2% in the second quarter.
“Meanwhile, the economy added 2.8 million jobs in that same period,” Wyatt said. “That doesn’t make a lot of sense for an economist. Normally, when the economy shrinks, jobs do that (as well). That is not normal.”
Wyatt also predicted home prices will not continue to increase as sharply as they have done in recent years. He said there are still some issues to deal with, such as construction not being back to pre-pandemic levels, but he does expect the market to sort itself out.
“Realistically, there’s a real slowdown coming,” he said. “I don’t think it’s any sort of collapse. I think it’s more of a stabilization which I think will be healthy for the market to have more stable home prices.”
