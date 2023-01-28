Gwinnett County’s Senate Delegation poses for a group photo. The delegation elected Sen. Nikki Merritt as its chairwoman, Sen. Nabilah Islam as its vice-chairwoman and Sen. Shawn Still as its secretary on Wednesday.
State Sen. Nikki Merritt, D-Grayson, will lead the Gwinnett County Senate Delegation for the next two years while two freshmen state senators will join her on the delegation’s executive board.
The county’s Senate delegation elected its executive board on Wednesday. Merritt will serve as the chairwoman while state Sens. Nabilah Islam, D-Lawrenceville, and Shawn Still, R-Norcross, will serve as the vice-chairwoman and secretary respectively.
“I am truly honored to further represent Gwinnett County as Chair of the Gwinnett County Senate Delegation,” Merritt said. “Gwinnett County is continuing to grow as one of Georgia’s largest counties. Together, we as a delegation will strive to address issues such as education, housing, taxes and small business support in the Georgia General Assembly.”
In addition to Merritt, Islam and Still, the other members of Gwinnett’s Senate delegation include Sens. Kim Jackson, D—Stone Mountain; Clint Dixon, R—Buford; Gloria Butler, D—Stone Mountain; Bill Cowsert, R—Athens; and Sheikh Rahman, D—Lawrenceville.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
