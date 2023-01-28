Gwinnett Senate Delegation 2023-2024.jpeg

Gwinnett County’s Senate Delegation poses for a group photo. The delegation elected Sen. Nikki Merritt as its chairwoman, Sen. Nabilah Islam as its vice-chairwoman and Sen. Shawn Still as its secretary on Wednesday.

 Photo: Sen. Nikki Merritt/Twitter

State Sen. Nikki Merritt, D-Grayson, will lead the Gwinnett County Senate Delegation for the next two years while two freshmen state senators will join her on the delegation’s executive board.

The county’s Senate delegation elected its executive board on Wednesday. Merritt will serve as the chairwoman while state Sens. Nabilah Islam, D-Lawrenceville, and Shawn Still, R-Norcross, will serve as the vice-chairwoman and secretary respectively.