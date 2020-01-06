Memorial services have been set for a Gwinnett County Magistrate judge who died last week after being hit by a car in Buford.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of judge Emily Pate Powell, who died on Dec. 31 at the age of 64, will be held at 4 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the Buford Church of God at 4800 South Lee St., according to her obituary.
An open visitation period begins Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will go through Jan. 17 at Tom M. Wages Funeral Home at 120 Scenic Highway in Lawrenceville.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 17 at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the Buford Church of God. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
Powell was a wife, mother and grandmother. Her husband, Tony Powell, is an attorney and former member of the Lawrenceville City Council.
Chief Magistrate Court Judge Kristina Blum said last week she and her colleagues were devastated to hear the news.
“Right now, it is impossible to conceptualize our Court without Judge Powell,” Blum said. “Her knowledge, expertise and judicial talent are irreplaceable. All of us in the Gwinnett County Magistrate Court carry a bit of Judge Powell with us because she was such an amazing mentor and teacher. In fact, I always called her the ‘Godmother’ of Magistrate Court. She was the most wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, friend, Judge and person. We will miss her every day.”
Police said Powell was struck by a vehicle on South Lee Street and West Moreno Street in Buford around 6 p.m. on Dec. 20. A police report said the driver of the vehicle left the scene without contacting police. Police said the driver contacted authorities later.
Police said on Monday that no charges had been filed against the driver.
Powell was one of the original Gwinnett County Magistrates when Magistrate Courts were created by the Legislature in 1983. She served the court for more than 20 years. She attended the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University. Powell’s experience lent her to training and mentoring new judges in Gwinnett County. Powell was also a graduate of Leadership Gwinnett and active with Gwinnett Senior Leadership.
Powell was a native of Richmond, Virginia, and went on the earn an undergraduate degree at Davidson College in North Carolina. Her first office as a magistrate court judge was a small, two-room office on the Lawrenceville Square. She retired for several years to raise her children, but later rejoined the Magistrate Court as a Senior Magistrate. She helped the court grow from its two-room start into one of the largest Magistrate Courts in Georgia, operating out of two courthouses with a roster of 25 judges and a case load of around 100,000 matters a year.
She was married with two children, Nathan Powell and Jessica Olivia Lucy Powell. She had two grandchildren, Finley Kathleen Powell, 2, and Jonathan Anthony Powell, 7 months.