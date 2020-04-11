It was the most beautiful thing I’d ever seen. At the end of a long day — and longer rehearsal — a cast member brought in a tall stack of Krispy Kreme doughnuts to celebrate her birthday. I scarfed one down as a group of us laughed with joy at how cathartic the warm doughnuts felt melting in our mouths.
I shouted goodbye to my teachers and hurried out with my friends, all of us eager for our long weekend. Whenever I pictured my last moments in high school, I imagined the movie moment of me walking down the halls for the last time, tears streaming down my face. Instead, I just ate a dougnut and rushed out.
It all felt so unprecedented. One day we’re in school, laughing and joking about the coronavirus, and the next, we’re locked up in our houses for the rest of the year. Initially, I held on hope for quarantine being a little blip in senior year.
That first weekend felt like the longest one of my life. The long weekend that I spent all week dreaming of suddenly felt like a trap. I just wanted someone to tell me my life would start again. Soon enough, waves of announcements rolled out inching the day we’d be free from quarantine further and further back. It didn’t take me long to realize that this was growing into something that would knock out any hope of going back to school, taking all my iconic senior moments in its wake.
It’d be naive of me to say that every senior feels the same way I do. There’s definitely a spectrum of how students are doing, and I can confidently say I’m pretty much the poster child for the most emotional of us. Yet, I know that even those who resented their high school experience lost something they were looking forward to. We all had banquets, senior nights, and ceremonies. We all had teachers, friends and teammates we wanted to give a picturesque goodbye to.
There are still things that make this bearable. First and foremost, I find that it’s important to have perspective in the context of the international crisis occurring. Having two parents who work in health care has given me a firsthand look into how much of an emergency this truly is locally and worldwide.
If you’re healthy, there’s already countless things to be thankful for. I can’t say that I miss the ridiculously early mornings and overall sleep deprivation that going to school brought me. I’ve also found that the fact that everyone is going through this helps. I see all of the faculty’s hearts breaking for us. I see my peers having to let go of expectations with me. We’re all helpless to the wrath of this virus.
To anyone who knows a graduating senior, please check on them and lend some encouragement. Nothing makes the situation easy, but sweet words often help. To my fellow seniors, let’s not let this situation trick us into forgetting how much we have to appreciate.
I think about that doughnut I devoured in my last moments as a student in Brookwood High School. We all have at least a few moments from the past few years that felt sweet and made us laugh with joy at how wonderful they were. Let’s not let a little hole in the middle of the experience distract us from the wonderful ring of things to be grateful for surrounding it.
