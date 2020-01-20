Name: Jamey Garner
Hometown: Fortville, Indiana
Date of Birth: May 12, 1970
Started competing in Monster Jam: 2017
- About Me
What are some of your interests/hobbies/favorite pastimes?
Jamey Garner: I own a towing company and enjoy going to tow shows. I also enjoy going to the beach and theme parks with my family.
Who are your role models?
Jamey Garner: My dad
Do you have any ‘pre-show’ rituals you run through?
Jamey Garner: I always wear the same shirt under my driving suit and I kiss my wife and kids for good luck.
What’s something a lot of people don’t know about you?
Jamey Garner: I will not eat seafood!
What is your favorite memory on or off the racetrack?
Jamey Garner: When my kids were born.
What is your most prized possession?
Jamey Garner: My kids.
- Life on the Road with Monster Jam
What is the best and worst thing about being on the road every weekend with Monster Jam?
Jamey Garner: The best thing is getting to visit new cities. The worst thing is not being able to bring my son because he’s in school.
While on the road, what is your favorite thing to do during your free time?
Jamey Garner: Exploring the area.
How do you keep fit?
Jamey Garner: Chasing my 1 ½ year old daughter around and of course, working on Monster Jam trucks.
What item(s) can you not live without while traveling on the road with Monster Jam?
Jamey Garner: My hauler.
What is your favorite city to travel to? Why?
Jamey Garner: Florida. I love the weather and beaches.
- Career
How did you get started competing in Monster Jam?
Jamey Garner: We displayed our truck at Monster Jam World Finals and Monster Jam was impressed with our teams pride in keeping our truck looking and running good.
What is your favorite part about competing in Monster Jam?
Jamey Garner: It’s a dream that turned into reality.
How would you describe your driving style?
Jamey Garner: Risky but safe.
What advice would you give to kids who want to become a Monster Jam driver?
Jamey Garner: Follow your dreams and work hard to achieve them. Dreams do come true!
What is your greatest memory as a Monster Jam driver?
Jamey Garner: It’s my first season so I’m hoping to make a lot of good memories!
Who in Monster Jam do you look up to for inspiration?
Jamey Garner: Jim Koehler and Jon Zimmer.
Hometown Information
Where did you grow up?
Jamey Garner: Fortville, Indiana
What major city is it near?
Jamey Garner: Indianapolis, Indiana
What high school/college did you attend? If applicable, what degree did you receive?
Jamey Garner: Mt. Vernon High School
- Fun Facts
Do you have any nicknames?
Jamey Garner: No
What’s your favorite movie?
Jamey Garner: Fast & Furious
What’s your favorite television show?
Jamey Garner: Big Bang Theory
What’s your favorite color?
Jamey Garner: Red
What’s your favorite thing to eat?
Jamey Garner: Italian
What’s your favorite restaurant on the road?
Jamey Garner: Lamberts Cafe
How would your friend and family describe you?
Jamey Garner: A loving/caring husband and father. I’m a family man and would do anything for those I love.
