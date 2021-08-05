A pioneer in robotic-assisted surgery is expanding its presence in Gwinnett County with an investment of more than $500 million that will create about 1,200 jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday.
Intuitive will add to the approximately 180 professionals already based in Gwinnett. The company, which has been in Peachtree Corners for a decade, plans to grow its campus to include more than 750,000 square feet of manufacturing and engineering operations, state-of-the-art training facilities for surgeons and hospital care teams, and administrative offices.
“With our advanced medical environment, dynamic workforce, pro-business policies, and thriving economy, Intuitive made the right decision in choosing Georgia,” Kemp said.
Headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif., Intuitive is the manufacturer of the da Vinci robotic-assisted surgical systems, which surgeons worldwide have used in more than 8.5 million procedures. Growing demand for robotic-assisted technologies spurred the Gwinnett expansion.
“Intuitive needs a highly educated, committed, and diverse workforce, quality infrastructure and the right geography to meet the rising demand for minimally invasive surgical technologies,” Intuitive CEO Gary Guthart said. “We’ve found that here, and we’re excited to continue to grow in the state.”
Intuitive is expected to open its new campus in phases, with completion by 2024.
"We are thrilled that Intuitive recognized the benefits of being located in Peachtree Corners, and we are grateful to have their growing campus in our city,” said Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason. “Peachtree Corners is a major regional technology hub with great homes, great schools, and great community amenities, so we are confident that Intuitive will be very pleased with their decision to expand their presence here.”
The company plans to fill a variety of jobs in manufacturing, production, distribution, engineering, sales, training and customer service. Individuals interested in future careers with Intuitive are encouraged to check careers.intuitive.com/us/en.
The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce Division worked with Partnership Gwinnett, the city of Peachtree Corners, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, and Georgia Power to land the project.
“This project was a true team effort,” said Randall Toussaint, Director of Economic Development at Partnership Gwinnett. “From our Partnership Gwinnett team to Peachtree Corners to our regional and state partners, we all came together to support Intuitive’s expansion in Gwinnett County, and we are excited to see the impact and opportunities created for years to come.”
Said state Commissioner of Economic Development Pat Wilson: “The last year truly has highlighted the need to aggressively expand our life sciences and health care device ecosystem and partner with cutting-edge companies like Intuitive as they continue to innovate and grow.
“We are grateful to Intuitive for their commitment to creating hundreds of quality jobs in this vital strategic industry right here in Georgia.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.