Police said Tuesday an autopsy confirmed that the woman found dead in her car on Interstate 85 last week committed suicide.
The victim, 25-year-old Sonja Lucretta Richardson from Norcross, was found in a blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra Thursday morning on I-85 northbound south of Jimmy Carter Boulevard.
Police originally left the door open for a possible homicide investigation, but announced later that afternoon that evidence "leaned" toward a suicide.
Investigators, the Medical Examiner’s Office Investigator and Crime Scene Unit entered the vehicle and found evidence they believe suggested the case was a suicide. Tuesday's announcement came after a final ruling from the Medical Examiner's Office.
Police said Thursday afternoon that the Accident Investigation Unit assisted with the reconstruction of the incident so investigators could determine her course of travel just prior the vehicle’s final resting place.
Police responded to a call at 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning and found the vehicle resting up against the median wall. The officers found the body of a woman inside the vehicle in the driver’s seat surrounded by a “significant amount of blood.”
According to police, the victim died of an apparent gunshot wound.
According to police, there were no defects to the passenger side of the vehicle. There were no passengers in the car when police arrived.
The HOV lane and the lane adjacent to it were shut down while police conducted an investigation on I-85 northbound just south of Jimmy Carter Boulevard.