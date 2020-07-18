Gwinnett County Medical Examiner Dr. Carol Terry said a man who was involved in an automobile after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop died from injuries he sustained in the crash on Thursday.
It was initially referred to as an "in custody" death by police, but they later described it as just someone dying after being taken to the hospital for injuries in a traffic accident. Terry said the man was Darren Talley, 27.
"The deceased had multiple broken ribs which injured his right lung, allowing blood and air to collect in the right side of his chest," Terry said. "These injuries interfered with his ability to breathe and caused his death."
Cpl. Collin Flynn said officers who were conducting traffic enforcement on Stone Mountain Highway, more commonly known as U.S. Highway 78, and East Park Place Boulevard saw a vehicle driven by Talley commit a traffic violation. The officers then tried to pull him over on Stone Mountain Highway.
"The driver fled," Flynn said. "The GCPD officer did not engage in a pursuit of the violator and changed his course of direction. Shortly after the attempted traffic stop, DeKalb County PD and GCPD officers drove upon an accident on Stone Mountain Highway westbound over the West Park Place Boulevard bridge.
"There was a black passenger car and a gold SUV involved. Officers discovered that the black passenger car was the same as the one who had just fled from the attempted traffic stop."
Flynn said Talley had been injured. The SUV had been abandoned on the side of the road at the time of the accident, the police spokesman added.
"Multiple passing motorists stopped to control and comfort the injured driver prior to officers arrival," Flynn said. "GCPD officers approached the scene and attempted to render aid. The driver was in medical distress and had to be restrained for transport to the hospital for treatment. He later died."
Flynn said officers involved in the man's arrest did not use their firearms or other deadly-force weapons.
SO freaking sad that they feel that they even feel the need to EXPLAIN and defend themselves doing they're job.
