The Gwinnett County Board of Education appointed Meadowcreek High School principal Tommy Welch to a new position at Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Central Office.
As the school system’s Chief Equity and Compliance Officer, Welch will be charged with ensuring equal education opportunities for all students. Welch will develop and implement the district’s equity plan and work with district leadership to identify potential inadequacies in the school system while maximizing community engagement.
“There are a lot of different things that come into play when you deal with equity,” Welch said. “A lot of people think it deals specifically with just race, but there are a lot of things you want to pay attention to when it comes to inclusion. As the CCRPI designates subgroups, we want to make sure we’re providing support for all of the different subgroups that exist.”
Welch will remain at his post at Meadowcreek until the school board appoints his replacement and designates a start date.
Welch has been principal at Meadowcreek High School since 2011 and was named 2017 Georgia High School Principal of the Year by the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals. He was a finalist for the National Association of Secondary School Principals’ 2018 National Principal of the Year award.
The Buffalo, New York, native received his undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Buffalo. After accepting a job at Meadowcreek High School as a social studies teacher in 2003, he received an educational specialist degree from Piedmont College and his doctorate in philosophy from Mercer University.
Welch was promoted to assistant principal at Meadowcreek in 2006. He also served as an adjunct professor at Piedmont College.
“Right now, I want to focus on Meadowcreek High School and providing the students with a smooth transition,” Welch said.