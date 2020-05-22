The COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic forced high schools to cancel proms this spring, so imagine finding out your school will get a virtual prom thrown by MTV where the chaperones include governors and mayors of major U.S. cities.
There's no imagination needed for Meadowcreek High School students, because it's reality for them.
MTV and When We All Vote recently announced Meadowcreek is one of 20 schools from around the country that won the 2020 Prom Challenge by registering the highest number of their voting-age peers to vote. As a result, the schools were chosen to participate in the 2020 Prom-athon virtual prom, which will be held tonight.
And, as if winning wasn't enough for the students, they received the news virtually from former First Lady Michelle Obama and Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of former President George W. Bush, in a group video conference.
"I'm just blown away by your commitment and your focus, and the level of articulateness you are showing on this issue, but I want to thank you all for participating in When We All Vote's Prom Challenge in partnership with our friends at MTV," Obama told students representing the winning schools.
"And I know this has been a tough time for you guys. I know that you are feeling a lot of stress right now. I want you to know that you all are winners. You are winners. You are. Congratulations. I am proud, proud, proud of you guys. Look, let me just this: the future of your communities and our country are in the hands of young people like you all. No pressure, but we're counting on you so let's show everyone what we can accomplish when we all vote."
The prom will be broadcast on MTV's YouTube channel tonight at 9 p.m., with a pre-prom broadcast running from 6 until 9 p.m. on the social media channel.
Meadowcreek was the only Georgia school among the schools that won the competition.
Prom-athon chaperones include California Gov. Gavin Newsom; Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer; Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf; Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo; Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser; Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot; Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner; Mesa Mayor John Giles; Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett; Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney; Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego; Allentown, Penn. School District Superintendent Thomas E. Parker; Thornton Fractional HS District Superintendent Teresa A. Lance; Chester, Penn. Upland School District Superintendent Juan Baughn; Compton, Calif. Unified School District Superintendent Darin Brawley; Alvord Unified School District Superintendent Allan J. Mucerino; Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Nikolai Vitti; Houston Independent School District Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan; Clark County, Nev. School District Superintendent Jesus F. Jara; Western School of Science and Tech Founding Director Peter Boyle; and Thurgood Marshall Academy Executive Director Raymond Weeden Jr.
