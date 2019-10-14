People looking for flexible, part-time jobs or to get their foot in the door as a full-time teacher can apply to be substitute teachers at Gwinnett County Public Schools.
Meadowcreek High School — located at 4455 Steve Reynolds Blvd. in Norcross — will host a substitute teacher job fair from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Applications are available online. All applicants are required to have at least 60 semester or 90 quarter hours of college credit from an accredited institution, but teacher certification is not required for substitutes.
Subs can earn $93 a day and up to $103 per day for long-term subs (10 or more consecutive days in the same classroom). Substitute teachers can control their commutes and can earn money while pursuing a teaching certificate.
Positions are also available for clinic workers or special education paraprofessionals.
GCPS hires more than 2,000 substitute teachers per year. On a Friday afternoon, there can be as many as 1,000 teacher absences in the school district.