For more than 75 years, the Fulbright Program has sought to improve intercultural relations and diplomacy with a host of scholarship offerings, and the program awards both students and teachers – some 400,000 in its distinguished history – with the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research on an international level.
In September, Michael Nguyen-Quan, a math teacher at Meadowcreek High School, was honored by the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board by being named a Fulbright Teacher for Global Classrooms Project Award winner.
The Fulbright Program is the U.S. Government’s flagship international education exchange program and is funded through an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
“I am very grateful for this award, which is an excellent morale-booster that will encourage me to continue doing my best,” Nguyen-Quan said in a news release. “Being selected for this award allows me the unique space to learn how to promote more understanding of the multiple perspectives held by the individuals. It also allows me to master the steps that it will take to prepare my students to engage in the larger world with greater confidence, thoughtfulness and empathy.”
As a Fulbright recipient, Nguyen-Quan will have the opportunity to share his knowledge and foster connections across communities in the United States and abroad. Recipients engage in cutting-edge research and are able to expand their professional networks, often continuing research collaborations that started abroad and laying the foundation for forging future partnerships between institutions.
The Fulbright Program has provided participants (who are chosen for their academic merit and leadership potential) the opportunity to find shared solutions to share international concerns through study, teaching, research and exchanging ideas. Fulbright alumni find their careers enriched by joining this network of esteemed scholars; Fulbright alumni include 60 Nobel Prize laureates, 89 Pulitzer Prize winners and 40 who have served as a head of state or government.
“As an immigrant in the United States, I learned so much to adapt to the new learning environment, just like many of our students here at Meadowcreek,” said Nguyen-Quan. “This award grants me an opportunity to share how team collaboration works to ensure students’ success at Meadowcreek. It will also directly impact my work in the classroom as I aim to globalize my teaching and learning with international collaboration in mind. I am more than excited to share what I learn to increase our global awareness and influence in our community.”
