For more than 75 years, the Fulbright Program has sought to improve intercultural relations and diplomacy with a host of scholarship offerings, and the program awards both students and teachers – some 400,000 in its distinguished history – with the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research on an international level.

In September, Michael Nguyen-Quan, a math teacher at Meadowcreek High School, was honored by the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board by being named a Fulbright Teacher for Global Classrooms Project Award winner.