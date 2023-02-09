Meadowcreek High School (copy)

Meadowcreek High School is mourning the deaths of two students whose bodies were found this week.

The news about the deaths of two Meadowcreek High School students this week has left the school's community reeling as it mourns the teens.

First came the news that the remains found off State Route 316 this week belonged to Susana Morales, 16, who had been missing since last summer. Then came the news that another student who had recently gone missing, Rodrigo Mayen, 17, was recently found dead from an overdose.

