The news about the deaths of two Meadowcreek High School students this week has left the school's community reeling as it mourns the teens.
First came the news that the remains found off State Route 316 this week belonged to Susana Morales, 16, who had been missing since last summer. Then came the news that another student who had recently gone missing, Rodrigo Mayen, 17, was recently found dead from an overdose.
The deaths prompted Meadowcreek Principal Kevin Wood to send a letter to parents on Thursday.
"It is with deep sadness that I inform you about the tragic loss of two members of our Meadowcreek High School family," Wood said in the letter. "Within the last 48 hours, we have lost two of our former students. Our hearts and thoughts are with family, friends, and loved ones of both students as they cope with this tremendous personal loss."
First came the news on Monday that human remains fond between Drowning Creek and the Gwinnett-Barrow county line. Police then confirmed on Tuesday that the remains belonged to Morales.
Morales had been missing since July 26, 2022.
Then, Spanish language news outlets reported on Wednesday that Mayen's family, acting on tips they received from the community, found his body in an abandoned home in the Singleton Road area.
Gwinnett Police Sgt. J.R. Richter said there were no signs of foul play involved in Mayen's death.
"The victim died of an overdose and his friend hid his body instead of calling 911," Richter said. "He was charged with concealing a death."
Richter said Mayen's death highlights the importance of the Georgia 911 Medical Amnesty Act.
According to Gwinnett's local health department, GNR Public Health, the Georgia 9-1-1 Medical Amnesty Act is designed to encourage people to seek help in the event of an overdose by providing "limited immunity from arrest, charge and prosecution for possession of certain drugs and drug paraphernalia for individuals who experience a drug overdose and are in need of medical care and for those who seek medical care in good faith for a person experiencing an overdose."
Wood told Meadowcreek parents that counselors and social workers are being made available to students and staff members who need to talk to someone as they grieve the deaths of Morales and Mayen.
"Unfortunately, the untimely passing of these two students, and the circumstances surrounding their deaths, played out in a public way via the local news media," Wood said. "This sad news, coupled with the way some learned about it, may raise many emotions, concerns, and questions from our school community, especially from some students."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
