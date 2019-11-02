Nathaniel Roscoe’s career didn’t start in education, and when he began teaching finance three years ago he found Ramsey Education modules a helpful tool to reinforce curriculum in his entrepreneurship and financial services courses.
Roscoe, whose career began as an accountant for several different corporations in Washington, D.C., said the visuals in the modules, developed by personal finance expert Dave Ramsey, help illustrate complicated fiscal concepts to students and help him collect writing samples from students who summarize the concepts they learn from videos and digital lectures.
“It really helps them to understand content better,” Roscoe said. “It’s also a great review for midterms and final exams.”
Roscoe teaches five classes that make up two different pathways in Meadowcreek’s Career and Technical Education academy: entrepreneurship and financial services. Students enter the pathways as freshmen or sophomores at Meadowcreek and are encouraged by the school to finish the pathway. The CTE academy’s rating is affect by how many students start and complete pathways.
More than 4 million students have benefited from Ramsey Education’s “Foundations in Personal Finance” in middle schools, high schools and universities nationwide. Roscoe said the modules are a good fit for students who learn in a variety of ways by providing material in audio formats, where there are real questions posed and Ramsey answers them. Students use computers in the classroom to listen to audio on a topic that is relevant to what they’re working on in class and Roscoe collects writing samples from students that summarize Ramsey’s applications.
Roscoe said he found out about inspirational speaker Anthony ONeal’s lectures through Ramsey Education modules. ONeal tells personal stories about falling deep into debt at 19 years old and poor financial decisions that eventually led him to be homeless.
Roscoe said the lectures provide context for concepts students learn in class.
“I love that piece and use his videos as a warm-up,” he said.
Roscoe attributes some of the concepts learned through the modules to the extracurricular performances of his students. For all three years since Roscoe has taught finance courses at Meadowcreek, his students have won the Georgia Council of Economic Education’s Stock Market Game. The Stock Market Game gives students as young as fourth grade the opportunity to invest a virtual $100,000 for 10 weeks in real stocks, bonds and mutual funds. At the end of the 10 weeks, teams with the highest total equity are eligible for a variety of prizes and awards.
Roscoe said his students are currently trading better than any of his previous classes.
“I love playing the stock market game because I get started with it through Dave Ramsey, so by the time we start playing, my students have enough background to make good stock purchases,” Roscoe said.
Roscoe and his class benefited from a recent donation from Jackson Charitable Foundation, associated with Jackson National Life Insurance Company, to Ramsey Education. The foundation announced a $1 million donation to sponsor Ramsey Eudcation’s “Foundations in Personal Finance” curriculum in 500 high schools across the country for the 2019-20 school year, including Meadowcreek.
“Together with Ramsey Education, we are committed to supporting high school educators by helping them effectively teach the important subject of personal finance in the classroom,” Danielle Robinson, executive director, Jackson Charitable Foundation, said in a press release. “Young people who understand how money works have the power to change generations, building stronger individuals, families and communities.”
Whether they are enrolled in an entrepreneurship pathway or not, Roscoe believes all students should be taught fiscal responsibility in school.
“Students make a lot of bad decisions — which is what Anthony ONeal talks about as part of Dave Ramsey — with credit cards and other bad decisions,” Roscoe said. “A lot of times those bad decisions cause them to have to leave school early and they’re stuck with all of this debt because they were never taught properly about finding assistance.”