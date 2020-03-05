Evelin Castro Lazano and her peers in Meadowcreek High School’s culinary program have options after high school.
Lazano and her classmates in the culinary and management programs at Meadowcreek have won back-to-back Hospitality Education Foundation of Georgia ProStart Competitions. The culinary team was tasked with presenting a three-course meal, while the management team presented a unique restaurant concept.
Each student on the culinary team earned a $1,000 scholarship to attend Johnson & Wales Culinary School. The culinary team is comprised of Lozano, Daisy Ortiz, Ashley Casasola and Jennifer Reano. The three senior chefs — Lozano, Reano and Ortiz — also were awarded $1,000 by the Atlanta Chapter of Les Dames D’Escoffier for their excellence in culinary leadership.
Members of Meadowcreek’s management team also earned $1,000 scholarships that will allow them to continue their education at Georgia State University’s Hospitality Program. Coached by Chef Jay Richardson, the team is comprised of students Ramses-Amon Osbey, Dulce Chavez, Angel Idrogo, and Kori Jones.
While that money may not put a huge dent in their post-secondary educations, any bit helps.
“They give us small scholarships, but they’re really valuable,” Lozano said.
In hindsight, Meadowcreek’s success is not shocking given how thoroughly the teams prepared. The restaurant management and culinary teams began preparing for the competition in October, meeting after school twice per week. Closer to the competition, teams met every day after school.
“It’s really rigorous,” Lozano said. “We complete a three course meal, two of the same plate … we have criteria we have to meet and they have to weigh a certain amount and we have to submit recipe templates and pictures. It’s not just cooking.”
Plus, there’s a catch. The students use an “amish-style” setup. There’s no running water or electricity in the kitchens they use. They’re supplied with two carts to move ingredients and submit finished plates. The kitchen that the four chefs work in is four feet long and four feet wide.
Students have access to a butane burner and water jugs that are filled from a designated area outside of the kitchen. For the first month of practice, Mott and the culinary team go through every item in a binder of guidelines and what the rules are. Performing well at the competition is more than serving finished food on a plate.
“You have to have knife skills,” Mott said. “You have to be organized. You have to communicate. A lot of different things go into it.”
Lozano said she felt some anxiety and nerves entering the competition, but was comforted by her coaches, who prepared her to trust the process. She said the competition develops team chemistry and helps students learn to work under pressure.
“I feel like it helps time management as well. A lot of times we take time for granted, but I feel like when you’re in a four-by-four square and only have an hour — we actually train ourselves to finish in 55 minutes so we can have those extra five minutes to make sure our plate is perfect.”
After months of preparation, Lazano said, the real thing felt like a well-practiced dance: if you know the steps, you know what to do.
Lazano said previous culinary instructor Simone Byron and chef and mentor Daryl Shuler also played an integral part in preparing the team for success.
From the management side, team members rolled out their restaurant concept in a trade-show style booth while answering tough questions from industry executives. Management teams developed a restaurant concept that included analysis of the concept’s strengths and weaknesses, hurdles to vault over, a sample menu with the price of recipes and two marketing strategies.
“They consider the demographics and how that ties into the city their restaurant is in,” Richardson said.
Lazano said she’s glad her experiences in the Meadowcreek culinary program have opened doors for her future.
“I feel all the different programs we have here, as far as catering, the internship program the competition, just working with the community in general, I feel like it’s really good exposure,” she said. “It’s not just good experience, but it looks really good on our resume as well so we have something to brag about to these other schools.”
The team is raising funds to advance to the the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation competition in Washington D.C. in May. The cost to go to nationals is about $12,000. The culinary team raises funds with its pop-up bistro in one of the hallways at their high school, which has put a dent in the cost, but they still have come up with more than half of the funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.