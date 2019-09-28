“If you enjoyed your experience, refer a friend, and we’ll give you half off your next order.”
It’s a common offer. In this case, it came from the car wash. I’ve gotten similar offers from my dentist, a home contractor, the make up store, a video conferencing service and my daughter even got an offer from her apartment complex. It was, “Refer a friend and you’ll get $400 off your rent.”
These sound good in theory, but rarely works in practice. Here’s why:
People don’t want to sell out their friends. Yes, I’d like half off my car wash, but it’s not enough to motivate me to have a potentially awkward conversation. Even if I had a great experience, I don’t want my friends to think I’m just trying to make money off them.
The company trying to get me to provide a referral made a classic mistake. They tried to give me something of value when they should have provided the value for my friend. Instead of giving me the discount when I refer, give me a discount or freebie I can give to my friend. Instead of feeling sleazy, I feel generous.
Despite recent cultural evidence that might indicate otherwise, most people want to help others. It makes us feel good to give others something they’ll enjoy that cost us nothing.
Employers make the same mistake. When companies offer cash bonuses to people who refer friends and family for jobs, they’re looking at the wrong side of the equation.
Instead of rewarding employees for referring friends and family, they should focus on the harder (much harder) task of creating such a great workplace experience; people want to refer their friends and families.
The incentive to the person you refer is they get a great job at a great place. When you refer them, you’re giving them the gift, and you feel great about it. Some companies even donate to a charity when you refer someone who takes the job. The mental map they provide is not “here’s how you can get something for yourself.” Instead it’s “here’s how you can provide something great for someone else.” That’s what makes it more appealing.
Companies like Daily Harvest and Thred Up understand this. They give you a discount code to share with friends.
Follow the thought pattern with Daily Harvest, a smoothie delivery service:
— Wow, that was a great smoothie.
—An email comes into my box: “Did you like your smoothie? Would you like to give your friend a discount on a smoothie?”
— Well, yes, I would. My brain is now thinking, Who would like this discount?
Instead of imagining a weird conversation where I try to sell someone smoothies, I’m thinking about who would enjoy smoothies and would love to receive this offer.
The same thing applies in the workplace. Nobody is going to ask their family member to take a crummy job so they can get a $500 spiff.
But if the employer creates the right experience, and then asks the team, “Do you know other talented people who could be part of our company?”, people will think, Wow, who else would be a good fit here? Again, the emphasis on their friend, not themselves.
Of course, none of this works if the initial experience is bad. If you want your best people to provide referrals, give them something worth sharing. Then make it even more valuable by giving the people they share it with something special.