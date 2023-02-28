2023 Media Specialists of Year Scott, Duque, Saunders.jpg

McKendree Elementary School media specialist Nicole Duque, center, is flanked by McKendree Principal Tyese Scott, left, and Gwinnett County Public Schools Director Media Services and Technology Training Julie Saunders. Duque was recently named the GCPS 2023 Library Media Specialist of the Year.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Public Schools

McKendree Elementary School media specialist Nicole Duque does a lot with her students.

She encourages her older students to read to the younger ones, teaches digital citizenship skills, uses standards-aligned games to teach critical thinking skills, works with teachers to design research lessons, and recently helped students launch the Eagle Talk podcast.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.