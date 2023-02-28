McKendree Elementary School media specialist Nicole Duque, center, is flanked by McKendree Principal Tyese Scott, left, and Gwinnett County Public Schools Director Media Services and Technology Training Julie Saunders. Duque was recently named the GCPS 2023 Library Media Specialist of the Year.
McKendree Elementary School media specialist Nicole Duque does a lot with her students.
She encourages her older students to read to the younger ones, teaches digital citizenship skills, uses standards-aligned games to teach critical thinking skills, works with teachers to design research lessons, and recently helped students launch the Eagle Talk podcast.
“Nicole creates instructional opportunities to inspire and support literacy,” McKendree Elementary Principal Tyese Scott said. “She leads teachers in the implementation of a school-wide reading program, engages students in podcasting, coaches the Readers Rally team, and builds student literacy and technology skills through media lessons.”
Duque has gained some recognition from Gwinnett County Public Schools officials for her work at McKendree. The district announced she has been selected as GCPS’ 2023 Library Media Specialist of the Year. As the district’s top media specialist, she will now compete for the Georgia Library Media Association’s Metro Area Library Media Specialist of the Year award this spring.
“In addition to leading, teaching, and supporting, Nicole is intentional about the media center where all students belong, and all students choose what they want to read,” GCPS Director of Media Services and Technology Training Julie Saunders said.
GCPS officials praised several of the efforts Duque has undertaken at McKendree. These include partnering with the Gwinnett County Public Library branch near the school to host “Meet Me at the Library” events that are designed to share resources that are available for students and parents at the library branch. She incorporates student interests when determining what books to order for the school’s library as well.
There is also the new Eagle Talk podcast. Students use research, writing and collaboration skills to produce each episode.
“The school library is a student-centered space,” Duque said. “Collaboration and partnership should be visible when you walk in the front doors.”
Duque also serves as the mentor for first-year media specialists in GCPS, as well as works with the GCPS Book Mobile program and sits on the GWINNETTedge committee.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
