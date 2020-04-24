McDonald's has a message for America's frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic: You deserve a break today.
Participating McDonald's locations are giving first responders and healthcare workers a free "Thank You meal" through May 5.
All they need to do is show their work badge or be in uniform to receive a free meal, and it is limited to one per person per day.
"In appreciation for the healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics who are committed to our health and safety, McDonald's will offer free Thank You Meals, between Wednesday, April 22 and Tuesday, May 5, as a token of appreciation for their selfless service," McDonald's said in a statement.
During breakfast hours, front-line workers will have the option to choose an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddle or a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit. Each comes with a side of hash browns and a soft drink, tea or hot coffee.
