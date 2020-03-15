McClure Health Science High School students Taelynn Walton and Claudia Rosell have a better sense of career direction, perhaps, than the average high school student.
Both are studying patient care at Gwinnett County Public Schools’ newest theme high school. They know exactly which area of medicine they want to specialize in. Walton said she wants to be a neonatologist and work with newborns. Rosell said she wants to work in oncology alongside patients going through cancer treatment.
Both students said they had an idea of which direction to go before they started weekly rotations as technicians at Emory Johns Creek Hospital. But their experiences over the past two months served as confirmation for each of them that they were on the right path.
Rosell’s experience on the oncology floor of Emory Johns Creek gave her a reason to keep pursuing a career as a tech and, eventually, an oncologist.
“I saw a patient stand up for the first time after being on bed rest for over a month,” Rosell said. “That was very special because I was like, ‘Wow, these doctors and nurses and patient care techs get to witness this all the time.’ They get to see the life changing things that happen with the patients. The excellent care they receive is really impactful, so you want to be a part of it.”
Rosell and Walton are the first crop of about 20 McClure students to receive professional training inside a hospital as part of their patient care curriculum. Rotations began in January, the start of the second semester of the 2019-20 school year. Classes of students that chose to study the patient care track at McClure take a bus to Emory Johns Creek each week and work as patient care technician trainees to aid nurses on various floors of the hospital. Students aren’t placed permanently on any one floor so they get to experience each level of the hospital.
“I decided I wanted to be a neonatologist in seventh grade, and I’ve been sticking with it ever since,” Walton said. “But I wanted to build my experience, so by going to different floors, I’m learning more. If I do decide to change during college, I have experience already.”
Before McClure Health Science High School opened its doors to students in August 2019, administrators and school district officials emphasized that work-based learning would be a focal point of the theme school’s health science curriculum. Students at McClure have the option to study two pathways, patient care and medical support. The work-based learning breakout for medical support students takes place at the Gwinnett, Newton, Rockdale Health Department, where students learn basic clerical skills, billing, coding, insurance verification and data entry. That track introduces students to the operations of a clinic or doctor’s office.
The partnership between McClure and Emory Johns Creek began before the new high school opened. Initial discussions were between Emory Johns Creek VP of Human Resources Alex Almanza, Chief Nursing Officer Heather Redrick, Director of Nursing Operations Barbara Rolin and McClure Health Science High School Health Science Coordinator Meridith Watts about forming the partnership.
“We started planning in June last year,” Watts said, “figuring out how many students we’d be able to bring over what their roles and the scope of practice would be, how much contact they could have with the patients here and what consents were needed.”
Late in 2019, as the second semester drew nearer, Rolin said nursing unit directors and educators met to nail down which would be the best fit for high school students. This is the first partnership between the Johns Creek-based hospital and a high school. Rolin coordinates which floors of the hospital McClure students will work on each day.
“We decided to start with the medical surgical units and the (emergency department) just to facilitate their movement,” Rolin said. “Hopefully that will expand out into some of the specialized units.”
McClure students learn the skills to be a patient care technician in high school classrooms thanks to state-of-the-art simulation mannequins. At Emory Johns Creek, they take those skills to the hospital where they are able to work with real patients.
“They get the didactic portion in the classroom, and then we do have a full lab for simulation set up,” Watts said.
In-classroom instruction is also current. Watts still works in the emergency department at Northside Hospital Gwinnett. She still has to catch herself when her instincts occasionally cause her to refer to her students as patients. She leads a busy life, and education is new to her this year.
At the end of the school year, students will take a National Healthcareer Association certification exam, which will give them entry-level credentials to work as a medical assistant. Even for students dedicated to going to college, that provides a head start to working in medicine.
Watts said not all of her students are set on going to college immediately after high school. A few are eager to get straight to work with the possibility of moving upward later.
“They can take it if they want to go to school or use the hospital as tuition reimbursement if they want to go to nursing school or med school, whatever pathway they want to go into,” Watts said. “We’re also providing them the ability to go into a job where there is stability, benefits, things kids coming out of high school don’t always get to experience.”
Part of work-based learning is learning that a career in patient care may not be the right fit. There’s a day-in, day-out grind in patient care that involves coming in contact with blood, vomit, feces or patients that aren’t receptive to care. Watts said there have been a few “epiphanies” for students who learned what they can’t tolerate as a patient care tech. That doesn’t mean they’re checking out of medicine, perhaps just patient care.
For others, seeing the good, the bad and the ugly of the medical industry confirms they’re doing the right thing.
“Every patient is different,” Walton said. “Sometimes you have rowdy patients, sometimes you have really nice ones and you have to know how to handle everyone.”
