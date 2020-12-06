The Gwinnett Coalition for Health and Human Services typically mobilizes thousands of volunteers for community projects across Gwinnett County around the same time year after year. The event is known as Gwinnett Great Days of Service.
Young, emerging leaders also take part. Last year, 83 schools in the county participated in projects that impacted people in Gwinnett and outside.
This year, from Oct. 23 to 25, things were different. The COVID-19 pandemic through a global-sized wrench in a typically well-oiled machine. But students and staff at McClure Health Science High School managed to organize a safe project that they say will help learning during the pandemic and provide a unique space for the school after learning returns to normal, whenever that may be.
McClure Health Science High School senior Khushi Isani, president of the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society, helped lead an effort to build an outdoor learning space on the school’s intramural fields.
“I’m really passionate when it comes to not only leadership but giving back to the community, because I’ve always felt like the community is always there for you when you need it, especially in the community at McClure,” she said. “I think that it’s really important to give back and make your own mark on the school.”
McClure partnered with Habitat for Humanity, the Gwinnett Coalition, The Home Depot and The University of Tennessee Atlanta Chapter, which provided tools and materials for volunteers to use to build benches during one of the days of service. McClure Assistant Principal Jimmie McKinley said the volunteer numbers were subdued due to an abundance of caution, but a group of masked volunteers were still able to build benches at a social distance and finish the project in one day.
“We tried not to have too many volunteers because of COVID, but we had two or three folks on one table,” he said. “It was just enough that it was very impactful.”
McKinley helped coordinate partnerships with some of his contacts. With help from Parental Instruction Coordinator Lisa Wells, who he said was instrumental in organizing parent support and reaching out to community partners, McClure’s volunteers had access to building materials from The Home Depot and tools from Habitat for Humanity’s Gwinnett County chapter.
“We really want the students, Khushi as well, to understand the importance of networking and really leveraging those partnerships,” he said. “So many folks are wanting to give back and it’s awesome to have everybody jump on board.”
Isani has a penchant for giving back. She’s currently using a work study class to develop her idea for a nonprofit that helps fund philanthropic organizations. McClure’s National Honor Society president also received McClure’s Principal Award, granted annually to one student who exemplifies high-caliber leadership.
She not only led her peers through the project, but also some staff members at her school. The outdoor classroom idea was a project that could impact students and teachers right away, despite today’s learning challenges.
“I thought this opportunity would be amazing especially during COVID, because you would finally get to have that interaction we had before all of this,” Isani said. “It was an amazing opportunity for me and it was something I felt passionate about so it didn’t feel like extra work.”
Even for a stellar student like Isani, digital learning has its challenges. She said sitting in the same area in her own home staring at a computer screen for hours a day is monotonous for a student so used to being engaged in the classroom. Even for the small number of students at school, sitting in a reduced classroom or at computer gets repetitive.
To break from that monotony, some teachers let students go outside and get a break between video lessons. Isani said she’s also tried to make a habit of taking breaks outside on school days.
“Being able to sit and kind of enjoy nature does add to (the learning environment),” she said. “It’s not only refreshing, but it also is giving students that change of environment and change of pace that was really needed.”
She hopes the new outdoor classroom will help refresh students, provide a mental break and thus impact learning positively. McKinley said some of McClure’s reduced classes are already utilizing the new space. It tends to work well for Socratic seminars in language arts classes or for social studies and lecture-based core classes.
McClure’s teachers are also using the space for a productive breath of fresh air.
“We have hot spots for our teachers because of the signal there,” McKinley said. “They’ll use the hot spot and Zoom their class in that space.”
Isani has not only helped build a space to boost learning immediately, but she’s made a lasting mark on her school. One of the benches in the classroom, she said, will be dedicated for each senior class at McClure. Seniors will be able to re-paint the bench and unleash their creativity.
Isani believes art may be the key to her next project. She is developing a website for her nonprofit that will promote students’ and local artists’ artwork, depicting social and political issues, to generate donations for other nonprofit organizations.
Isani, who plans to either major in psychology or business management, said she owes a lot of her confidence as a leader to the mentors at her school.
“I’m really grateful for being a student at McClure,” she said. “I definitely appreciate the opportunities for getting involved as a student at McClure. Everyone is so helpful. Appreciate the help of Dr. McKinley and the staff and faculty.”
