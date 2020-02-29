McClure Health Science High School opened its doors to students in the Meadowcreek cluster in August as the second theme school in the Gwinnett County Public Schools district.
The school sought to provide interested Meadowcreek students with credentials to speedily enter the workforce in the field of medicine, primarily through two health science pathways — clinical care and medical support.
From the beginning, the McClure administration said the school would present those concepts in ways atypical to the high school experience. The school of approximately 600 students was outfitted with lecture halls, similar to colleges or universities, and health science training areas.
During the inaugural school year, Principal Nicole Mosely said the students have embraced the new school experience.
This year the majority of students at McClure are taking two brand new courses designed for its students: medical ethics and the law and current issues in healthcare. They are two of the social studies-based courses that apply other concepts in GCPS’ core AKS.
“Students taking these two courses are learning about medical ethics, medical law and empathy,” Mosley said.
Students seeking to become patient care technicians are receiving hands-on experience at Emory Johns Creek, and students in the medical front office pathway are receiving work-based experience from the Gwinnett, Newton, Rockdale Health Department and Peachtree Urgent Care.
These internships are key in helping McClure students reach the districts goal of becoming employed in the industry after graduation.
“There are currently 10,000 jobs open in the Gwinnett area for patient care, and 7,000 for medical office assistant,” Mosley said. “Through the industry partnerships, our students have the ability to successfully complete their CTE pathway, end of pathway assessment and industry certification.”
Students continue to use cutting edge equipment to learn about the anatomy of the human body and practice patient care. SECTRA tables allow students to view digital cross sections of the human body down to the inch, and patient care simulators exhibit symptoms and give feedback on a student’s ability to administer proper care based on inputs from an instructor.
Mosley said one of McClure’s major success stories this year is the school’s weekly seminar series. Students listen to industry experts with current knowledge in the health science field. Students have learned from residents and doctors at Northside Gwinnett, nutritionists from Kaiser Permanente, Health Empowers, Wellstar and the American Cancer Society.
“Through the seminar series, we have built additional strong partnerships with healthcare facilities … who are providing our students and staff with real world experience, up-to-date information and basic supplies,” Mosley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.