U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., met with leaders from Georgia Gwinnett College and Gwinnett Technical College last week to discuss ways to improve workforce development and access to education.
McBath met with GGC President Jann L. Joseph and Gwinnett Tech Vice-President of Communications Chuck McKinnon last Thursday. The meetings focused on workforce development programs, including ways local employers could partner with the colleges to provide apprenticeships for students, as well as equity and access to education issues.
McBath moved from the formerly Cobb County-based 6th Congressional District to the Gwinnett-centric 7th Congressional District at the beginning of the year.
“For those who want to pursue higher education, I am fighting hard to make sure we provide every opportunity for affordable college and well-paying employment opportunities upon graduation,” McBath said. “We must continue working to uplift our nation’s students and empower them to reach their full potential—without being saddled with extreme debt.
“I am so grateful to Georgia Gwinnett College and Gwinnett Technical College for welcoming me to their campuses so I can see firsthand some of the great work in higher education that is happening in our community!”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.