U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., met with leaders from Georgia Gwinnett College and Gwinnett Technical College last week to discuss ways to improve workforce development and access to education.

McBath met with GGC President Jann L. Joseph and Gwinnett Tech Vice-President of Communications Chuck McKinnon last Thursday. The meetings focused on workforce development programs, including ways local employers could partner with the colleges to provide apprenticeships for students, as well as equity and access to education issues.

