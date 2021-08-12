Former Alpharetta Mayor David Belle Isle announced that two Gwinnett mayors are backing his bid to unseat Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in next year's Republican primary.
Belle Isle's campaign released the names of 25 officials from cities and counties located across Georgia who have endorsed his campaign for the Republican nomination for secretary of state on Tuesday. That list includes Suwanee Mayor Jimmy Burnette and Sugar Hill Mayor Steve Edwards.
“I’m excited to have the support of these great Georgia Mayors,” Belle Isle said in a statement. “They work hard and are in tune with their communities like no other kind of leader and I appreciate their confidence — as well as their counsel — beyond my ability to express.”
Raffensperger, a former Johns Creek city councilman who also represented the area in the Georgia General Assembly before he was elected as secretary of state in 2018, is expected to face multiple Republican challengers in 2022. Raffensperger has been under fire in at least some GOP circles after Democrats won Georgia in the 2020 presidential race and the Jan. 5 runoffs for both of the state's U.S. Senate seats.
U.S. Rep. Jody Hice and former Treutlen County Probate Judge T.J. Hudson have also announced plans to challenge Raffensperger for the GOP nomination for secretary of state.
Other officials who have endorsed Belle Isle in the race include:
• LaGrange Mayor Jim Thorton
• Gainesville Mayor Danny Dunagan
• Houston County Commissioner Dan Perdue
• Tifton Mayor Julie Smith
• Warner Robins Mayor Randy Thoms
• Thomasville Councilman Jay Flowers
• Holly Springs Mayor Steve Miller
• Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions
• Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
