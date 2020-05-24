May is National Better Hearing Month and Dennison Hearing Solutions, The International Hearing Society and the American Academy of Audiology are encouraging people to make an appointment with a hearing care provider if they suspect hearing loss for themselves or any of their loved ones.
According to the National Institutes of Health NIDCD, approximately 20% (48 million) of American adults aged 20 to 69, have some trouble with hearing and approximately 28.8 million could benefit from the use of hearing aids. Among adults aged 70 and older with hearing loss who could benefit from hearing aids, fewer than one in three (30 percent) has ever used them.
As the baby boomer population ages, more Americans are forced to face hearing health challenges. Growing numbers of younger Americans (including millennials and GenX’ers) are also reporting hearing problems. The NIH NIDCD also states that five in 10 young people listen to music or other audio too loudly and that four in 10 young people are around “dangerously loud noise during events like concerts and sports games.” Occupational noise is another factor impacting hearing in people of all ages who work outdoors, in factories, fulfillment centers, etc.
“Technology has progressed extensively in recent years and hearing aids are no longer the bulky contraptions of years past,” Will Dennison, owner of Dennison Hearing Solutions said.
Some signs of hearing loss may include:
♦ Having to turn up the volume of the television, radio, and having other family members complain that the volume is too loud.
♦ Difficulty understanding people speaking to you and/or asking people to repeat themselves.
♦ Difficulty with phone conversations and understanding the other person.
♦ Inability to hear the door bell, the dog barking, and other household sounds.
♦ People telling you that you speak too loudly.
♦ Ringing in the ears.
“Hearing loss can be a problem with people of all ages,” Dennison said. “If you or any of your family members experience difficulty in hearing, you should make an appointment with a hearing care professional today. In fact, many Doctors recommend annual hearing checkups for anyone over the age of 55, even if they aren’t experiencing difficulty.”
