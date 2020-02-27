Maxwell students get schooled in Mercedes-Benz vehicles

Grayson High School senior Kymari Bennett said the hands on experience he had during his automotive class at Maxwell High School this week is crucial for him to achieve his goal of being a professional mechanic.
He and his classmates come to Maxwell High School of Technology in Lawrenceville every day to work in the garage and tinker with the clunkers that are parked behind the school. For three days this week, however, Bennett and his classmates learned about some of the intuitive digital features in new Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class and E-Class vehicles, cars with features likely to become more standard in the future.
“We get a general look at cars, but most of these cars are older, so it’s cool to see new cars that we’ll actually be working on,” Bennett said. “If we go into the industry, we’ll actually see more cars like this than the ones we work with on the lot.”
Students learned what makes the digital systems inside new Mercedes-Benz models tick. They also got a demonstration of some of the new cars’ auto-parking mechanisms.
Maxwell’s automotive course is becoming a Mercedes-Benz STAR Connect school. Students can take Mercedes-Benz courses and earn certifications while at Maxwell. Maxwell has similar partnerships with manufacturers like Ford and Subaru.
The goal of the partnership is to encourage and facilitate local dealer involvement with corporate support from Mercedes-Benz. Students will have access to current year model vehicles and resources and become more appealing candidates for technician jobs and post-secondary programs.
“To a dealership, it’s great because they’ll get training and some of the hands on, and Mercedes-Benz will support us with products and resources,” Maxwell automotive instructor Max Chavez said. “It would be great for a Mercedes-Benz dealership to pull students out of here, because they already have some exposure.”
From the manufacturer's perspective, Mercedes-Benz is creating its own pipeline of certified technicians. The manufacture, which has a corporate office in Sandy Springs, established a similar program at Gwinnett Technical College. In the post-secondary program, students receive a two-year associate's degree while balancing an internship with a local dealer. The idea is that the dealer partners will eventually hire their already experienced interns after graduation.
Experienced technicians are a commodity that all car manufactures are searching for, according to Mercedes Technician Recruitment Program Specialist Michelle Ahima.
“There is a huge shortage for any technician, not just Mercedes-Benz,” Ahima said. “We’re doing our part to get them in early, which is why we’re targeting Atlanta high schools.”
Bennett had a prior interest in cars before choosing Maxwell High School’s automotive pathway. Now he’s fascinated by the increased voltage required for self-parking vehicles and other digital programs. Cars are more than a hobby for Bennett, now.
Bennett said he’s already received some pre-certifications from Ford and is considering doing so for Mercedes-Benz after seeing some of the vehicles.
“Probably now that I just found out about this Mercedes-Benz one, I will probably do more units,” he said.
