A teacher from Gwinnett County is a finalist for the state's Pre-K Program Teacher of the Year recognition.
Maxwell High School teacher Tricia Floyd, who is a teacher in the school's Pre-K program, is one of six teachers who the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning named as finalists for the award. Floyd received $500 for being a finalist.
"The next step in the competition will take place in the fall," Gwinnett County Public Schools officials said in a statement. "Each finalist will be observed by a Pre-K Specialist, submit a small-group video to be scored by outside judges, and take part in a panel interview. In September, DECAL will select a winner from a local public school system and a winner from a private child care center."
To be a candidate for the Georgia Pre-K Teacher of the Year Award, a teacher must have been a Pre-K lead teacher during the 2019-2020 school year and have also served in that roll for a minimum of three years.
They must also be planning to be a Pre-K lead teacher during the 2020-2021 school year.
The public school and private school winners will receive $3,000 for themselves as well as $2,000 to pay for a classroom makeover and supplies.
Since the winners are expected to serve as ambassadors for the Georgia Pre-K program at various meetings, where they will be expected to model classroom practices proven to be effective, there is also $2,500 to cover classroom costs while the teachers are away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.