Maxwell High School of Technology manufacturing students often get to test the products they make for community clients. It’s part of the process of seeing whether the product will work.
But, it’s not often that they get to be rough and tumble and test the limits of just how much abuse a product can take. That was just what they got to do with some tactical camera mounts some students made earlier this school year for the Lilburn Police Department’s SWAT Team.
The students had to see if the mounts were strong enough to survive the types of physical altercations that SWAT officers might find themselves in after all.
“Once we got something we were happy with, we would test it, not really by throwing it, but by jolting it and seeing it would test out and seeing if (the camera) would slide out because that obviously can’t happen,” said Sarah Andrews, a senior at Maxwell High School and one of the students who worked on the mounts.
“Or, someone would take a tumble and drop it on the ground. It had to be resistant to whatever we (threw at it) so they gave us some (SWAT) equipment so we could test it along the way ... It was a lot of fun.”
The Maxwell students spent the fall semester developing the mounts for Lilburn police. The intent was to come up with a mount that could be used to attach the tactical cameras to SWAT officers’ helmets.
It was the first time the manufacturing classes at the school, which routinely work with clients to produce items to meet their needs, worked with a police department. The students undertook the project for a class grade.
“I really feel like there’s a level of authenticity when we can expose the students to real projects or real world scenarios, and it creates something more than a classroom setting,” Maxwell High School manufacturing teacher Brandon Myers said. “Really, they can see the gravity of what they’re doing and they can understand the skills that they’re learning and how they relate to the field.
“And, as such I graded them just the same as I would in a normal manufacturing shop or in a normal facility. They had expectations and tolerances that they were expected to meet and, if they were able to produce the parts effectively, that was reflected on their grades.”
Andrews and a classmate worked together on the mounts. She said her classmate did not want his name publicized. They took on the project in September and spent the entire fall semester working on the mounts before reaching a final design, which was delivered to the police in January.
“This is something we regularly do at Maxwell, but this was our first client of the year,” Andrews said. “So, they came to us and the other student jumped on it right away because he was interested in the police force, and he came up with a rudimentary design just to test the tolerance with the mount.
“And, after a couple of tries where this wasn’t really successful, I hopped onto the project and I started improving the design a little bit, making it sleeker and lower profile for their uniforms.”
They went through design after design trying to find one that worked. The mounts had to be able to hold the barrel-shaped cameras that the SWAT officers use in operations.
Some of the feedback they got from Lilburn police along the way was to make the mounts temperature resistant and non-reflective.
“They’re going to be sitting in hot cars for a long period of time and, of course, they can’t have something reflecting off of their equipment,” Andrews said.
The students went through about 19 designs before they found one that met the needs of the police.
The mounts were then produced using 3-D printers, but the students had to use different materials than they usually might use to make a product for a client.
“Typically, we use PLA for cheaper products, but for higher quality things, we used ABS,” Andrews said. “But, we actually used a new filament called ASA (for the mounts). It’s higher temperature resistant. It has a higher melting point and the ASA is stronger.
“And, we had to use one of our enclosed 3-D, something we don’t use for every project, just to make sure the print was of a high quality.”
The students worked with Lilburn police investigator Cody Belcher, who is a graduate of Maxwell High School. Belcher initially met with the students last September to discuss the police department’s expectations and design needs.
“The Lilburn Special Response Team was formed years ago to execute high risk search and arrest warrants that did not meet the level of SWAT activation,” Belcher said. “From the beginning, the SRT team utilized a camera system that mounted to the helmets of team members.
“As equipment became available to the team, we found that we needed to move the location of the camera from the sides of the helmet to the top of the helmet as new equipment needed to mount in the existing location of the camera. There were no camera mount option available to move the existing camera to the top of the helmet.”
The students went to work on design after design in their search for a final product before they found one that they felt fit what the police department was looking for.
The mounts are now being used by Lilburn police.
“I was highly impressed to see prototypes become (a) smaller and tighter fit until the final product was achieved,” Belcher said. “It was great to see that we have local schools equipped to teach and allow these young minds have the ability to learn such traits and prepare them for the future.
“We also enjoyed working with the students and establishing new friendships.”
Myers said the police appreciated the design that the students came up with because it was easy to use and took a multitude of considerations into account.
“They appreciated that we had it slimmed down and designed in a way that really thought about every aspect of them needing to function all the way down to the buttons being accessible (while) wearing tactical gloves to being able to access the charging ports without having to remove (the camera) from the mount,” Myers said.
“They said that was an added bonus so they really enjoyed it.”
Andrews said the police have already ordered an additional batch of camera mounts on top of the batch they received in January.
And, for Andrews, she enjoyed getting to work on the design and production of a product that will be used by civil servants. She’s interested in work on on technical drafting or engineering as a career.
“At my home school, Lanier, we did a lot of cool projects, but it’s mostly like robotics, something that’s for competition or individual research,” she said. “Like, I launched a high altitude balloon, which was a lot of fun, but it wasn’t helping my community in any way.
“So, this was the first time I really had a community-based project where I could see the results were making a difference somewhere.”
