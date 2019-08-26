A Norcross businessman helped support a local high school's program that trains future fire protection engineers.
Tom Gardner, the owner of GHD Corporation in Norcross, provided a $1,000 donation to Maxwell High School of Technology's Fire Services Program. Garner, a fire protection engineer and the current president of the Greater Atlanta Fire Protection Engineers Association, is a long-time supporter of the program.
Maxwell Fire Services teacher Gary LaPrad expressed thanks to Gardner's contributions to the program.
“I am very happy to have members of our community actively participating in the fire program," LaPrad said. "Mr. Gardner serves on the Fire Services Advisory Board and has graciously given his time and resources over the past few years."
Principal Jeff Hall looked forward to the benefactor's future involvement in the program.
“We are grateful for Mr. Gardner’s support,” Hall said. "His generous donation will certainly benefit our students in the classroom and will allow us to purchase equipment and clothing that will help prepare students for the future."
Gardner's business, GHD, provides engineering, architecture, environmental and construction services to private and public sector clients. It's described as "one of the world's leading professional services companies."