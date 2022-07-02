The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public's help to find an autistic man who disappeared from his group home in the Snellville area early Saturday morning.
Police said Austin Brian Pike, 24, left his group home, which is located on the 3000 block of Quinn Ridge Drive in unincorporated Snellville, at about 1:30 a.m. In addition to being autistic, Cpl. Ashley Wilson said Pike is suffering from other mental health conditions and has the diminished mental capacity of a 10-year-old.
A Mattie's Call has been issued for Pike.
"Austin is new to the area and may not know his address or way home," Wilson said.
Pike is described as being 6-feet tall and weighing about 130 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair that is shaved close to his head. He was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, a black jacket, blue headphones and black sneakers when he was last seen.
Anyone who has seen Pike or knows his whereabouts is asked to detectives at 770-513-5300, or if they spot him they can immediately call 911. They can also call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters should reference Case No. GP220053893.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.