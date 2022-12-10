Matthew Holtkamp has only a couple of weeks left to enjoy a pre-elected office life, but there was some official business he had to take care of on Friday night for his soon-to-be new position.
He had to be sworn in.
Matthew Holtkamp has only a couple of weeks left to enjoy a pre-elected office life, but there was some official business he had to take care of on Friday night for his soon-to-be new position.
He had to be sworn in.
New commissioners typically hold their swearing in ceremonies sometime in the December before their term officially begins. This time it was Holtkamp's turn, after he defeated outgoing Commissioner Marlene Fosque in last month's general election, and the ceremony was held at the Gwinnett County Historic Courthouse.
And, in true Gwinnett County commissioner fashion, Holtkamp evoked the often-mentioned "Gwinnett Standard" county mantra as he addressed supporters at the swearing-in ceremony.
"Every time I've ever had an interaction with the county, it's always been extremely professional and courteous," said Holtkamp after Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Angela Duncan administered his oath of office. "The 'Gwinnett Standard' is something that we've all come to expect as a norm.
"And, so I'd just like to share that that's exactly how I plan on serving as a commissioner, to go above and beyond, to do the extraordinary, to work with our commissioners and to continue growing this great county so that we can be the best place to live, work and play."
Holtkamp will be the only Republican on the five-member county commission when he takes office in January. In his post-swearing-in remarks, he thanked the Gwinnett Republican Party executive board for supporting his campaign.
But, Holtkamp did get support from across the political aisle at his swearing-in ceremony. Two Democrats who will soon be Holtkamp's colleagues on the county commission, Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson and Commissioner Kirkland Carden, attended the ceremony.
Hendrickson and Holtkamp are both members of the Rotary Club of Gwinnett.
"The day after the election, Nicole was the first person who called me that morning and welcomed me onto the board," Holtkamp said. "And, then Kirkland reached out and all of the commissioners that I'm going to be working with reached out to me and said welcome to the team.
"That is awe-inspiring right there, how we're all going to come together and work together because we all love Gwinnett and want to serve Gwinnett."
As Holtkamp addressed attendees at the ceremony, he recalled moving to Gwinnett from Ohio in the 1980's and having to learn how things worked in Georgia, and also some of he local vernacular.
But, he also evoked the old water towers that once overlooked Interstate 85.
"The first time I saw those two water towers that said, 'Gwinnett is great' and 'Success lives here,' I knew right then that this was the place that I could achieve the American dream and I could live the American dream, that I could grow a business and start a family," Holtkamp said.
"This was a place of opportunity and that's why I ran, because I want to make sure anyone who comes here, no matter what they look like, no matter what their situation is like, that they can do the same. They can achieve success right here in Gwinnett County."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect the opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.