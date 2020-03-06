A Dacula resident and law enforcement officer turned small business owner has jumped into the Board of Commissioners District 3 race, on the Republican side of the ballot.
Matt DeReimer announced earlier this week that he filed paperwork to run for the commission seat currently held by Commissioner Tommy Hunter. The commission seat — one of three county commission seats up for election this year — has drawn interest from candidates in both the Republican and Democratic parties.
"DeReimer will graciously represent district three while championing responsible, conservative ideals he believes will best serve all of Gwinnett," the candidate's campaign said in a statement after he filed qualifying paperwork.
"A 10-year law enforcement veteran turned small business owner, DeReimer is focused on community service and engagement, public safety, and business/economic development."
DeReimer is a lifelong Gwinnettian and a former Sandy Springs police officer who attends 12Stone Church with his wife, Abby, and their children. He and his wife volunteer at the church.
DeReimer is also involved with Norcross-based Street Grace, an organization which works with victims of child sexual exploitation and whose aim to end sex trafficking.
Some of DeReimer's plans for what he would like to do if elected to the county commission include improving the pay for public safety officers so the county can remain in a position to attract top candidates; work on partnerships with the community; combat sex trafficking; support code enforcement efforts; build partnerships with vetted non-profit and private groups to address homelessness and other community issues; providing "reachable and trustworthy representation" to District 3; continue funding for community ammenities; maintain the county's AAA bond rating; keep tax burdens "competitive and reasonable" so the county can fund services while residents and businesses still have money to invest in themselves; pursue transit plans that won't leave future generations with high investments costs to pay back; approach transit expansion with the mindset that "Gwinnett can excel in transit if we don’t simply settle;" and promote early learning programs available to county residents.
"It is with accountability, integrity, and a desire to serve that he hopes to see Gwinnett continue to flourish responsibly," DeReimer's campaign said in a statement.
The Gwinnett Republican Party has not yet released the names of candidates who have qualified for county-level offices, including county commission and school boards seat. A party official has said the names will be released sometime after qualifying ends at noon on Friday.
Several Democrats and at least one other Republican have expressed interest in running for the Commission District 3.
DeReimer has launched a campaign website at mattd4district3.com, where his full vision for the county is outlined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.