The race for the 7th Congressional District quickly began to fill up Monday as candidate qualifying for this year's elections got underway.
By midway through the first day of qualifying, two members of Congress, U.S. Reps. Carolyn Bourdeaux and Lucy McBath, filed paperwork for the Democratic Party primary along with state Rep. Donna McLeod, according to the Secretary of State's website. Mark Gonsalves and YG Nyghtstorm have filed paperwork to run for the seat as Republicans.
Bourdeaux is the current 7th District representative while McBath is the current 6th District representative. McBath opted to run for the 7th District seat after redistricting resulted in her seat becoming far more Republican-leaning while the 7th District became far more Democrat-leaning.
The 7th District is now made up of the southern half of Gwinnett County as well as parts of Johns Creek, Roswell and Alpharetta.
Although the two sitting congresswomen are not the only candidates running for the seat, the race between them is expected to be a major battle that will dominate the race ahead of the May 24 primary election.
So far, there have not been any surprises in qualifying for any of federal offices that will represent Gwinnettians.
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., has qualified to seek a full six-year term in the U.S. Senate, and Republicans Herschel Walker, Gary Black, Josh Clark, Kelvin King and Latham Saddler have qualified to run against him.
U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., has qualified to run for re-election in the 9th Congressional District, which now includes most of northern Gwinnett as a result of redistricting. Ben Souther has qualified to run against Clyde in the Republican primary while Attorney Mike Ford has qualified to run for the seat as a Democrat.
The third congressional that includes a part of Gwinnett is the Sixth Congressional District, which includes a small piece of the northwestern part of the county, around Sugar Hill. Emergency Room surgeon Rick McCormick, minister Mallory Staples, retiree Paulette Smith and attorney Jake Evans have qualified for the Republican primary for that seat while Wayne White has qualified to run as a Democrat.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
