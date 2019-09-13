The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday a multi-agency operation combating child exploitation resulted in 24 arrests, including a Lawrenceville man.
Anthony Christian Ceja, 23, was part of a slew of arrests in Operation Just Cause, a sting that targeted online child predators. The operation, which began on Sept. 5, was four-day long investigation centered in Forsyth County. The investigation also involved local agencies including the Gwinnett County Police Department and Lilburn Police Department. There were 14 total law enforcement agencies involved in the operation.
The goal of Operation Just Cause was to arrest people who communicate with children online to set up meetings for the purpose of having sex or exploit children by purchasing sex with a minor.
"Over the course of the operation, a number of cases were established that met the threshold for arrest," a statement from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
Investigators had various conversations with suspects online throughout the investigation. Investigators were undercover posing as minors and were exposed to "obscene or lewd content" from the suspects. Several suspects were communicating with multiple investigators at once, according to officials.
The list of arrestees also included a Johns Creek man, Dylan Blair Nessmith, 23.
Suspects were arrested and charged in Forsyth County.
• Robert Harley Martin, W/M, Dahlonega, GA, 38 years of age, truck driver
• Erik Delgado, W/M, Gainesville, GA, 26 years of age, sales associate
• Alan Thomas Bryant, W/M, Murrayville, GA, 40 years of age, unemployed
• Kyle Alexander Williams, B/M, Stone Mountain, GA, 32 years of age, landscaper
• Roger Kyle Nicholson; W/M, Gainesville, GA, 44 years of age, unemployed
• Jacob Perry Yeamans, W/M, Madison, Wisconsin, 61 years of age
• Rene Mauricio Posada; W/M; Marietta, GA, 29 years of age, sales manager
•J ackson Cain Butler, W/M, Calhoun, GA, 20 years of age, sales
• John Andrew Odell, W/M, Cumming, GA, 40 years of age, truck driver
• Michael Keith Coker, W/M; Augusta State Prison, 29 years of age, unemployed
• Richard Edward Hazelwood, B/M, Roswell, GA 49 years of age, drug representative
• Johnathon Dale Butler, W/M, Palmall, TN, 25 years of age, unemployed
• Mackenzi Faye Stinson, W/F, Palmall, TN, 19 years of age, sales associate
• Mahesh Kumar Saroj, W/M, Alpharetta, GA, 35 years of age, Information Technology
• Christopher Scott Taylor, W/M, Cumming, GA, 29 years of age, construction
• Joseph Ryan Lisnock, W/M, Gainesville, GA, 22 years of age, Landscaper
• Dylan Blair Nessmith, W/M, Johns Creek, GA, 23 years of age, mechanic
• Austin Wayne Rhodes, W/M, Alpharetta, GA, 22 years of age, Mechanic
• Daniel Dennis Rogan. W/M, Witchita, KS, 47 years of age, Vehicle Transporter
• Jason Lee McIntyre, W/M, Gainesville, GA, 35 years of age, Supervisor
• Gavin Austen Peppers, W/M, Bowman, GA, 21 years of age, hotel clerk
• Jimmy Webster Roy, W/M, Gainesville, GA, 21 years of age, mover
• Anthony Christian Ceja, W/M, Lawrenceville, GA, 23 years of age, laborer
• Steven Charles Vinnenberg W/M, Cumming, Ga. 65 years of age