The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Department is preparing to open a mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Gwinnett Place Mall this weekend.
The health department said the site, which will be located at the former Sears location at the Duluth area mall, is set to hold a soft opening on Friday to handle a small number of patients so any logistical issues can be worked out.
The plan is to open the site further on Saturday, with more than 1,000 patients set to be vaccinated on that day.
"This site will be a dedicated, static site where the Health Department will continue to vaccinate Georgians for the remainder of the operation," health department spokesman Chad Wasdin said.
Gwinnett health department county government officials are expected to brief reporters on further details of the site on Friday morning.
The health department is scheduling appointments online at www.gnrhealth.com/covid-19-info/vaccination-info/.
Return to www.gwinnettdailypost.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.