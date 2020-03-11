Gwinnett County police said shortly after 11 p.m. on Feb. 8, two masked suspects held an employee of a Chevron gas station in Duluth at gunpoint, struck him in the back of his head and fled the scene with cigarettes and cash.
The victim told police he was standing in the back of the store when he noticed one of the suspects climbing through the service window into the area close to the cash registers. As he walked toward the registers, the second suspect entered the store.
The victim was the only employee working at the time. The suspects then walked the employee at gunpoint behind the counter and forced him to open one of the cash registers.
The victim said he tried to stall opening the register so police could arrive while the suspects were still on the scene, but when one of the suspects demanded he turn around and he didn't, the suspect struck him in the back of the head with his gun. The strike caused a visible injury, police said.
The suspects then took all of the cash out of the register, roughly $1,000, as well as the victim's iPhone and a pack of cigarettes, before climbing back out of the service window and out the front door.
Although the suspects fled the store, the incident was captured on surveillance video. The police department is releasing the video and asking anyone who recognizes the men or has information on this case to contact detectives.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.stopecrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. The case number is 20-012530.
