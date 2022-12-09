Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide that left a woman dead Friday afternoon at a car dealership in the Snellville area.
Police said officers were called to the scene of the dealership — located at the intersection of Annistown Rd. and Centerville Highway — around 2:30 p.m.
"When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult female deceased of a gunshot wound inside a business," Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said. "A witness described a male wearing a mask with a firearm leaving the scene on foot."
Winderweedle said the Crime Scene Unit is currently processing the scene. Homicide detectives are speaking with any possible witnesses and canvasing the area for additional security video.
The motive for the shooting is currently unknown, though detectives think the suspect may have been known to the victim or business, Winderweedle said.
No one else was injured during the incident. The woman's name has not yet been released.
Police are asking anyone with information to share to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: GP220100141
