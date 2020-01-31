Longtime Gwinnett County Board of Education member Mary Kay Murphy has announced she will seek another term on the school board later this year.
Murphy, who represents District 3, has served on the board for six terms as a Republican. She confirmed she will stick with the party in this year's election despite a growing shift in Gwinnett toward Democrats.
“I have worked to earn the trust and respect of all Gwinnett residents — Republican and Democrat alike," Murphy said in a statement. "The common interest that we share is excellence in public schools so that all of our students are prepared to succeed in college, careers, and civic life.
“I am proud of my work on the Gwinnett Board of Education and thank the community for the privilege of serving as District 3 Board member.”
Murphy is one of three school board members whose seats are up for election this year, with the others being Carol Boyce and Louise Radloff.
Murphy's district includes schools in the Norcross, Peachtree Corners, Duluth, Peachtree Ridge, North Gwinnett, Sugar Hill, Suwanee and Collins Hill communities.
Among the areas Murphy wants to focus on, if she is re-elected, are school security and teacher recruitment and retention. Part of her plan for recruitment and retention are having the district offer competitive salaries and opportunities for recognition to teachers.
“We are fortunate to have excellent teachers who are leaders in preparing our students for college, career, and civic life," Murphy said. "Without our great teachers, our students simply would be unprepared for the 21st Century workforce and their lives beyond.”
During her time on the board, according to a campaign announcement, Gwinnett County Public Schools has opened the Paul Duke STEM High School, received AAA bond ratings and seen increases in graduation rates SAT scores. The district's SAT scores are 46 points above the Georgia average and 57 points above the national average, according to Murphy's campaign.
The school board and Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks also received GSBA's inaugural Governance Team of the Year Award in 2018.
“I am running on my record of strengthening student and school safety, student achievement, teacher recruitment and retention, financial stability, and sound Board governance,” Murphy said in a statement.
Murphy has set up a campaign website at www.marykayworks.com.
