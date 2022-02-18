What do you do with a shuttered mall that has no set future in place?
You put it in front of a camera, as it turns out.
Gwinnett Place Mall is no stranger to film productions. Even when it was still open as a mall with some retailers still operating out of its interior spaces, it was used for productions such as the film "I, Tonya" and the third season of the Netflix series, "Stranger Things."
Despite the mall — with the exception of four independently-owned anchor spaces — closing nearly a year ago after Gwinnett County closed on its purchase of the property, it continues to draw attention from Hollywood.
"Gwinnett Place Mall has become a movie destination," Gwinnett County Economic Development District Roman Dakare said. "The mall has generated over $650,000 in movie revenues in 2021 based on the interest that we have seen from studios such as Netflix as well as Marvel Studios and Paramount Pictures.
"We anticipate receiving more revenues from movies that are filmed there."
One of the notable upcoming examples that Dakare gave as to which studios are interested in using the mall for a filming site is Marvel Studios.
The studio is planning to use a part of the mall that already has some experience at being in front of a camera.
"They're using the food court side," Dakare said. "That's a popular spot at the mall for movies."
That's the same part of the mall that "Stranger Things" used a few years ago when it transformed Gwinnett Place into the Starcourt Mall for those of you who have been keeping score of what has been filmed at the site.
But, don't ask Gwinnett County officials which Marvel film or TV project — they're all interconnected within the Marvel Cinematic Universe anyway — will be shooting scenes at the mall.
"We don't know what they're filming in there, we don't know who is shooting in there, but we do know that is Marvel is the (studio) we went into a contract with," Dakare said.
Gwinnett County is no stranger to Marvel Studios. The studio shot some scenes for its Disney+ series, "Loki" at the Vulcan Materials Quarry in Norcross and scenes for "Avengers: Endgame" and "Black Panther" were filmed at the OFS property.
Dakare said some scenes for the Black Panther sequel, better known as "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," were filmed at OFS as well.
Marvel is not the only studio that has expressed an interest in filming scenes at the former mall, according to Dakare. He also name-dropped Paramount Pictures as another studio that has expressed an interest in using Gwinnett Place Mall as a film or TV set.
It's not clear how long Hollywood will be part of Gwinnett Place's story, though.
The Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District and the county working on a livable centers initiative and an equity study, respectively, that will look at how to best utilize the mall property.
Macy's, Mega Mart and Beauty Master each own their anchors spaces and are still open to shoppers. The former Sears anchor is also privately owned, but it is being loaned to the county's health department to use as a COVID-19 testing and mass vaccination site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.