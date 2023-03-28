WPR MLK Statue3.jpg (copy)

The sculpture, designed by Georgia artists Kathy Fincher and Stan Mullins, depicts of Martin Luther King Jr. from his “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech.

 Photo: World Peace Revival

Saturday will be an emotional day for Clyde Strickland. The Gwinnett philanthropist and the group of people he has worked with will get to see their plans for encouraging a movement of prayer, kindness and unity inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. receive some permanence with the unveiling of a statue of MLK.

The statue unveiling will be part of a festive day that includes a Peace Walk and some awards given to local leaders who World Peace Revival officials say personify MLK’s ideals.

