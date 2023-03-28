Saturday will be an emotional day for Clyde Strickland. The Gwinnett philanthropist and the group of people he has worked with will get to see their plans for encouraging a movement of prayer, kindness and unity inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. receive some permanence with the unveiling of a statue of MLK.
The statue unveiling will be part of a festive day that includes a Peace Walk and some awards given to local leaders who World Peace Revival officials say personify MLK’s ideals.
But it is the statue, and who and what it represents, that is so moving to Strickland.
“Fifty years and 100 years from now they’re going to walk by and see MLK and look at that statue and know he was a man of God,” Strickland said. “I want (people who see the statue) to think of God and peace and prayer and God’s blessing.
“It takes people — little people sometimes — to keep peace and unity in the world.”
The statue unveiling will take place at Rodney Cook Sr. Peace Park in Atlanta’s Historic Vine City and it will join 17 other statues of Georgia’s peacemakers from the last 300 years.
Georgia artists Kathy Fincher and Stan Mullins designed and sculpted the statue, showing Dr. King delivering his iconic “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech.
“We believe that the message behind Dr. King’s ministry has universal value,” said Fincher, a longtime Duluth resident who now lives in Clayton, Ga. “It was his faith that led him to do good works, become a great man, and a Nobel Peace Prize recipient.”
The statue is being commissioned by several local and national philanthropists. They include serial entrepreneur Tim Minard, who is the CEO of Eclipse Gaming Systems in Duluth, globally acclaimed keynote speaker, Dame Didi Wong, and Social Investment Holdings, Inc. (SIH) in addition to Clyde and Sandra Strickland and the National Monuments Foundation.
Minard, Wong and SIH are also sponsoring the statue’s India granite pedestal.
As part of Saturday’s event, the World Peace Revival Movement will present the inaugural World Peace Revival Legacy Awards.
The awards, being presented by Ambassador Andrew Young, are being passed to “the next generation of Dr. King’s beloved community to further his mission of peace and nonviolence” Peace Revival officials said.
The award is being presented to nine recipients, including Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts and United States Representative Rich McCormick.
The festivities will begin at The Home Depot Backyard, located at 1 Backyard Way in Atlanta next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium with gates opening at 10 a.m.
At 11 a.m., those gathered will take a Peace Walk to Rodney Cook Sr. Peace Park where there will be greetings and speakers before the statue is unveiled at 1 p.m.
