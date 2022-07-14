Former Duluth City Councilwoman Marsha Anderson Bomar has taken on a new job overseeing the city of Atlanta's Department of Transportation.
Bomar, who also previously led the Gateway85 Community Improvement District and worked for MARTA, became Atlanta's interim transportation commissioner this week. She was appointed to the interim position by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and replaces former Atlanta transportation commissioner Josh Rowan.
One of Bomar's first activities in her new role was participating in the Atlanta City Council's Transportation Committee meeting on Wednesday.
"I hope that (experience as a former city councilwoman) provides me with some sensitivity and understanding of the world in which you live and that allows me to serve you well in my role in the transportation department," Bomar told the transportation committee.
Bomar is coming into her new job with more than four decades of experience in transportation, including working as a consultant and, most recently, serving as the assistant general manager of capital programs delivery for MARTA.
"I hope my knowledge of the program (at MARTA) and my experience in capital delivery will help serve us well in doing a great job continuing to deliver, and perhaps finding ways to improve and accelerate the delivery of, projects for the city of Atlanta," Bomar told the transportation committee.
Dickens' office is conducting a nationwide search for a permanent transportation director.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
