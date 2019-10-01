The Democratic field for the 7th Congressional District shrank a little bit on Tuesday after Snellville attorney Marqus Cole pulled out of the race.
Officially, Cole said he was suspending his campaign, effective Tuesday. He was one of a growing number of Democrats who had jumped into the race for what will be an open, and highly contested, seat.
"Amanda and I would like to thank the many supporters, staff, contributors and neighbors that joined the Cole for Congress family over the past nine months," Cole said in a statement. "At this time, however, I need to focus my time and energy on my family and will therefore be unable to give the time and energy that I believe are necessary for a successful candidacy."
Cole was one of the first Democrats to jump into the race at the beginning of the year, but the Democratic and Republican fields quickly swelled after U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall, R-Ga., announced he would not run for re-election next year.
Cole is not the first candidate to drop out of the race, though. Republican candidate Harrison Floyd dropped out of the race in the spring, shortly after announcing his candidacy.
The 7th Congressional District race is expected to get major attention nationally from both parties in 2020 after Woodall won re-election against Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux by just over 400 votes.
Bourdeaux is running again for the seat in 2020. Other Democrats running for the seat include former Fulton County Commission Chairman John Eaves, state Rep. Brenda Lopez, state Sen. Zahra Karinshak, former Hillary Clinton presidential campaign official Nabilah Islam and the Democrat Party's 2016 nominee for the seat, Rashid Malik.
Cole pledged to back, and campaign for, whoever the Democratic nominee for the congressional seat ends up being.
"I will personally go out and knock on doors, make phone calls, volunteer my time, and contribute my money to ensure the right person wins this seat," Cole said. "I invite you to do the same. The campaign was never about seeing my name lifted up, but rather it was about lifting others up."