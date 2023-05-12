New Extension Agent Eric Marlowe is the new Extension Agent for Gwinnett County. He graduated from UGA with a bachelor’ss degree in landscape architecture and has worked in residential landscape design and construction. He said he loves to learn and his passion for plants, both ornamental and nutritious, seems to increase with each season. “I continue to be impressed by how well a garden project builds community and how a kid with a packet of flower seeds feels like the sky is the limit,” he said. His favorite pastime is to adventure with his wife and four daughters.

Ask anyone and you’ll get a lament about the late freeze we got earlier this year. It goes without saying that it punished my pomegranate tree, but the more adapted plants to Gwinnett County felt the cruelty of that chill, too.

Eric Marlowe is a County Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett County. He can be contacted at 678-377-4010 or emarlowe@uga.edu

