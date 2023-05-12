New Extension Agent Eric Marlowe is the new Extension Agent for Gwinnett County. He graduated from UGA with a bachelor’ss degree in landscape architecture and has worked in residential landscape design and construction. He said he loves to learn and his passion for plants, both ornamental and nutritious, seems to increase with each season. “I continue to be impressed by how well a garden project builds community and how a kid with a packet of flower seeds feels like the sky is the limit,” he said. His favorite pastime is to adventure with his wife and four daughters.
Ask anyone and you’ll get a lament about the late freeze we got earlier this year. It goes without saying that it punished my pomegranate tree, but the more adapted plants to Gwinnett County felt the cruelty of that chill, too.
The phone rang off the hook at the Extension office with reports of frost damaged plants. The good news is that a lot of the foliage on the damaged subjects was replaced by new growth. The bad news is that some plants are just now starting to reveal that there was ever a problem at all.
So, why can we see freeze damage months after the fact when right after the freeze all was well? While newer growth may show signs of stress almost immediately, it may not be so with older growth.
In many cases, leaf budding was brought on by a day of pleasant weather here and there before being followed by a return to bitter cold. This kind of damage manifested quickly. Ironically, many plants like this are recovering well. A superficial wound. But now we are seeing those plants which were dealt a more profound blow begin to fail.
Any preexisting condition in or around a plant may contribute to this. For example, if too heavy a layer of mulch is built up over time, the roots of a plant may climb out of the protective soil into the mulch layer. This gives the roots less protection against cold weather.
The plants may not show signs of injured roots immediately but exhibit a slow or delayed reaction as the plant sends out the last of its nutrients into the newer growth and foliage to get itself to flower, seed, and reproduce before it dies. A way to prevent this in the future is to make sure your mulch layer is not too thick; keep it at 2 to 3 inches deep.
In trees, warm temperatures in the day followed by a sudden drop in temperature in the evening can cause the outer tissue and inner tissue to expand at different rates. This can cause frost cracks. Location can exacerbate this: If a slope or existing building is adding to quick transitions between full sun and full shade, that late spring frost could pack an extra punch.
Plants that are already suffering from a disease or stress can find recovery from a late frost that much harder. Identifying and addressing these problems now will better prepare our gardens for whatever next year has in store.
And remember that we at Extension are always here to help.
Eric Marlowe is a County Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett County. He can be contacted at 678-377-4010 or emarlowe@uga.edu
